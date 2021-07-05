Auditions for North Platte Community Playhouse’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ July 26-28

Tryouts will be July 26-28 at 7 p.m. in the Patty Birge Room of the playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Callbacks will be at 7 p.m. July 30. Those auditioning will need to learn and sing a song from the show, as well as a reading from different characters.

“Fiddler on the Roof” is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. It is based on “Tevye and His Daughters” (or “Tevye the Dairyman”) and other tales by Sholem Aleichem. The story centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family’s lives. He must cope both with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters, who wish to marry for love — each one’s choice of a husband moves further away from the customs of their Jewish faith and heritage — and with the edict of the czar that evicts the Jews from their village.