Author Jeff Barnes discusses hidden historical monuments in North Platte

One might not notice the plaque near the entrance to the Brown’s Shoe Fit store in downtown North Platte.

The tablet is on the wall to the left of the entrance to the store, and it marks the location of the first schoolhouse in Lincoln County in 1868. The house was built of logs. The plaque was placed by the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1941.

Historian Jeff Barnes of Omaha pointed out there are many such markers and plaques across the state that many Nebraskans don’t know about. Barnes spoke at the North Platte Public Library on Friday about his most recent book, “Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments.”

He spoke about markers that commemorate numerous historic sites and offered interesting stories concerning several, many in out-of-the-way locations.

“The markers and monuments of Nebraska actually go way, way back in our history,” Barnes said, “back to the earliest days of Nebraska as a territory.”

Barnes said the first marker was an oak post placed in 1854 along the Nebraska-Kansas territory border, but the wood did not last long.