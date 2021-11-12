Author Jeff Barnes discusses hidden historical monuments in North Platte

One might not notice the plaque near the entrance to the Brown’s Shoe Fit store in downtown North Platte.
The tablet is on the wall to the left of the entrance to the store, and it marks the location of the first schoolhouse in Lincoln County in 1868. The house was built of logs. The plaque was placed by the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1941.
Historian Jeff Barnes of Omaha pointed out there are many such markers and plaques across the state that many Nebraskans don’t know about. Barnes spoke at the North Platte Public Library on Friday about his most recent book, “Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments.”
He spoke about markers that commemorate numerous historic sites and offered interesting stories concerning several, many in out-of-the-way locations.
“The markers and monuments of Nebraska actually go way, way back in our history,” Barnes said, “back to the earliest days of Nebraska as a territory.”
Barnes said the first marker was an oak post placed in 1854 along the Nebraska-Kansas territory border, but the wood did not last long.
“The U.S. Geological Survey crew came up the following year with an 800-pound cast iron monument to take the place of the oak post,” Barnes said. “Today, that monument is very easy to find. It’s called the ‘Point of Beginning’ monument.”
The monument is located along the highway between Rulo, Nebraska, and White Cloud, Kansas.
“Many of these sites are in remote locations far from towns and cities,” Barnes said. “I think with the ‘social distancing’ that we’re encouraged to adopt, seeing these monuments in natural settings that haven’t changed greatly is a great Nebraska weekend adventure.”
At St. James in Cedar County, there is a monument at the Wiseman massacre site, which was a tragic event, Barnes said. The father, Henson Wiseman, was fighting for the Union Army and his wife, Phoebe, had gone to Yankton, South Dakota, for supplies.
“She left her teenage children in charge of their siblings at the farm,” Barnes said. “When she made it back, she found out that all but the 2-year-old had been killed by Yankton and Santee Indians.”
He said the community of Wynot put together a memorial park for the Wisemans.
“The youngest boy, the 2-year-old who survived, lived to age 84,” Barnes said. “He was going to be at the memorial park for the dedication, but died two weeks before that.”
In addition to the photographs of the markers and the history behind them, Barnes’ book includes the locations and GPS coordinates to allow for site visits.
Locally, Barnes said, copies of the book are for sale at Fort Cody, 221 Halligan Drive. It is also available at Amazon online.