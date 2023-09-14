Authorities are evacuating between Splinter Road and Front Road along U.S. Highway 30 north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks because of a reported explosion, fire and heavy "toxic smoke" from a train car in Bailey Yard.

North Platte Fire and Rescue was called to the scene at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire is south of U.S. Highway 30 between mile marker 170 and 172 near the west hump in Bailey Yard.

Wind speeds are 10 mph blowing out of the southwest, and authorities are asking anyone north of the incident location to evacuate voluntarily.

The 911 Dispatch Center in North Platte said it is working with the Salvation Army in North Platte and the American Legion Hall in Hershey for people to evacuate to.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is closing Highway 30 between Hershey and North Platte because of the incident.