Authors to speak, sign copies of Keith Blackledge biography

The late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge and the paper he led for 25 years will both be commemorated Tuesday and Wednesday in North Platte.
Carol Lomicky, a retired University of Nebraska at Kearney journalism professor, and research partner Chuck Salestrom will sign copies both days of their recently released “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist.”
Their first book-signing event, set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Platte River Mall, will begin with a commemoration of The Telegraph’s recent 140th anniversary.
The paper was founded as a weekly on April 14, 1881, and became a six-day daily 125 years ago on March 24, 1896.
Representatives of the city of North Platte and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. will formally recognize The Telegraph at the start of the book signing.
Lomicky and Salestrom, who will briefly discuss their book, also will sign copies of their Blackledge biography from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Blackledge, a Scottsbluff native and World War II veteran, rose from reporter to managing editor of the Telegraph-Bulletin from 1952 to 1959.
He returned in 1967, a year after the paper resumed its original name, and led The Telegraph until his 1992 retirement. He died in July 2010.
The library Wednesday will present video programs drawn from interviews that Salestrom, retired spokesman for the Mid-Plains Community College Area, recorded with Blackledge and other community leaders.
The public is invited to attend and ask questions of Lomicky and Salestrom after each of the following presentations:
» 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m.: Discussions with Blackledge about the foundings of MPCC and Great Plains Regional Medical Center (now Great Plains Health); the Erwin Charles Simants murder case; the late Mayor Jim Whitaker walking “naked” on a fundraising dare during his tenure; and other stories.
» 4 p.m.: Roundtable discussion with Blackledge, the late Wendell Wood and former state Sen. Jim Pappas of North Platte about the hospital merger that formed today’s GPH.
Copies of the Blackledge biography are available in North Platte at A to Z Books, Fort Cody Trading Post, the Prairie Arts Center’s Wild Flower Gift Shop, Bible Supplies and the Lincoln County Historical Museum.