Authors to speak, sign copies of Keith Blackledge biography

The late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge and the paper he led for 25 years will both be commemorated Tuesday and Wednesday in North Platte.

Carol Lomicky, a retired University of Nebraska at Kearney journalism professor, and research partner Chuck Salestrom will sign copies both days of their recently released “North Platte’s Keith Blackledge: Lessons from a Community Journalist.”

Their first book-signing event, set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Platte River Mall, will begin with a commemoration of The Telegraph’s recent 140th anniversary.

The paper was founded as a weekly on April 14, 1881, and became a six-day daily 125 years ago on March 24, 1896.

Representatives of the city of North Platte and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. will formally recognize The Telegraph at the start of the book signing.

Lomicky and Salestrom, who will briefly discuss their book, also will sign copies of their Blackledge biography from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blackledge, a Scottsbluff native and World War II veteran, rose from reporter to managing editor of the Telegraph-Bulletin from 1952 to 1959.