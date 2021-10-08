Autopsy focus Friday in Keith Allen trial as testimony wraps for week

Jurors were showed a series of 21 autopsy and hospital photos as Linde testified on the wounds and the bullet pathways through Torres’ body.

Linde testified one bullet passed through Torres’ upper left arm and into his chest. Another entered his left lower stomach area and traveled upward before it opened a hole near the top of the right ventricle of his heart.

Allen shot Torres with a Glock 21 handgun, chambered in .45 ACP. The incident happened after Torres pulled his green Chevrolet Tahoe into the alley alongside a blue Ford Focus driven by Amanda Beall, with whom he had been in an on-again, off-again relationship. Allen was a passenger in the Focus.

Allen used hollow-point ammunition, which has a divot in the very tip of each bullet. Amy Weber, a firearms expert with the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, said that causes the tip of the bullet to expand outward or “mushroom” as it passes through a mass.

It also tends to cause more damage and is designed to remain in an object. When it passes through an object, the hollow-point bullet creates a larger exit wound than normal.