 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avocado contest set to be a big smash

  • 0
What does it take to hold an avocado launching contest? 300 of the fruit.
Contributed art courtesy of The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau

What does it take to hold a national avocado launching championship?

About 300 of the fruit.

That's how many avocados members of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau bought in bulk for the inaugural year of the event Saturday at the Wild West Arena. 

And what ultimately will happen to those avocados?

Samantha Geisler, the visitor bureau's sports and events specialist, said the public will be welcomed down on the arena floor after the competition to take their fill of the available fruit or the pit of a smashed one to attempt to grow their own avocado tree. Any leftover avocados will be donated to food pantries. 

The event, scheduled to start at 8 a.m., is free to the public and concessions will be available. 

As for the competition, 30 teams of three individuals will battle for trophies and prize money. The first-place team will receive $5,000, runner-up $4,000, third place $2,400 and fourth place $1,200.

People are also reading…

The teams will test how accurately they can launch the fruit at a target by using any human-powered means, such as slingshots, water-balloon launchers, resistance bands or simply arm strength.

The competition was rescheduled from May 21 because of a maintenance issue at the arena, Geisler said.

Geisler said the initial goal was to attract 60 teams. 

"For the first year, especially with it being a very unique event, we 're tickled (with the numbers)," Geisler said.

A team practice session will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with a barbecue for the competitors scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 

"We're calling it a test day and rendezvous," Geisler said. 

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Duke and Duchess of Sussex honor Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News