Avocado contest set to be a big smash

What does it take to hold a national avocado launching championship?

About 300 of the fruit.

That's how many avocados members of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau bought in bulk for the inaugural year of the event Saturday at the Wild West Arena.

And what ultimately will happen to those avocados?

Samantha Geisler, the visitor bureau's sports and events specialist, said the public will be welcomed down on the arena floor after the competition to take their fill of the available fruit or the pit of a smashed one to attempt to grow their own avocado tree. Any leftover avocados will be donated to food pantries.

The event, scheduled to start at 8 a.m., is free to the public and concessions will be available.

As for the competition, 30 teams of three individuals will battle for trophies and prize money. The first-place team will receive $5,000, runner-up $4,000, third place $2,400 and fourth place $1,200.

The teams will test how accurately they can launch the fruit at a target by using any human-powered means, such as slingshots, water-balloon launchers, resistance bands or simply arm strength.

The competition was rescheduled from May 21 because of a maintenance issue at the arena, Geisler said.

Geisler said the initial goal was to attract 60 teams.

"For the first year, especially with it being a very unique event, we 're tickled (with the numbers)," Geisler said.

A team practice session will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with a barbecue for the competitors scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

"We're calling it a test day and rendezvous," Geisler said.