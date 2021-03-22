Back in action: As North Platte Public Schools reopen buildings, TeamMates reunite in person

The district will allow vaccinated volunteers back into the schools to meet face-to-face with mentees while wearing masks.

“Those who are not vaccinated or chose not to vaccinate will be able to meet with their mentees outside of the school in a commons area or a playground wearing masks,” Reed said.

Another struggle for TeamMates has been the difficulty in matching mentors and mentees over the past year.

“Through COVID, we’ve had kids on our wait list, but you can’t match anybody because you can’t go into the schools,” Morales said. “Over Zoom, you can’t make a match with a mentor and a mentee who’ve never met each other.”

She said the numbers have gone down because of the inability to make matches.

“Right now there are 54 mentees in the system that have yet to get a mentor or to get a mentor back,” Reed said. “We have about 2-to-1 mentee needs and I want to start TeamMates speed-matching starting on the first of April.”

Interested adults can fill out an application online at teammates.org/become-a-mentor. Once selected, the prospective mentor will go through an interview process and training.