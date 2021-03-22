Back in action: As North Platte Public Schools reopen buildings, TeamMates reunite in person

The reopening of North Platte Public Schools buildings to visitors is giving TeamMates program mentors and mentees a reason to celebrate.
Adam Reed, TeamMates coordinator, and Molly Morales, North Platte TeamMates board president, said everyone is looking forward to being in the same room again. Since COVID-19 hit last March, mentors and mentees have been forced to meet via Zoom or other platforms.
“It feels like we’ve been doing nothing at times,” Reed said. “It’s been really trying because TeamMates is such a good program for the right reasons. When you break that bond between the mentor and the mentee, due to COVID in this instance, it’s a hard one to replace.”
Meeting online “just doesn’t seem to be a fit for the majority of our little ones who really like that interaction and game playing, and smiles and laughs and actual interaction with a human being,” Reed said.
Reed and Morales both said having to meet through technology has cooled many of the bonds.
“We’ve been trying to make as many connections as we can to keep people in front of each other, by hook or by crook,” Reed said. “Now as of April 1, the floodgates are going to be back open.”
With West Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial dropping, the North Platte Public Schools will open more venues.
The district will allow vaccinated volunteers back into the schools to meet face-to-face with mentees while wearing masks.
“Those who are not vaccinated or chose not to vaccinate will be able to meet with their mentees outside of the school in a commons area or a playground wearing masks,” Reed said.
Another struggle for TeamMates has been the difficulty in matching mentors and mentees over the past year.
“Through COVID, we’ve had kids on our wait list, but you can’t match anybody because you can’t go into the schools,” Morales said. “Over Zoom, you can’t make a match with a mentor and a mentee who’ve never met each other.”
She said the numbers have gone down because of the inability to make matches.
“Right now there are 54 mentees in the system that have yet to get a mentor or to get a mentor back,” Reed said. “We have about 2-to-1 mentee needs and I want to start TeamMates speed-matching starting on the first of April.”
Interested adults can fill out an application online at teammates.org/become-a-mentor. Once selected, the prospective mentor will go through an interview process and training.
“Mentors need to be available for a kid on a consistent basis,” Reed said. “Whether it’s the same day each week or a different day each week, it has to be every week.”
The requirement is 20-40 minutes with a mentee over lunch at the student’s school.
“It’s just being there, being consistent, somebody that’s going to go no matter what once a week,” Reed said. “Somebody who shows up when they say they’re going to be there.”
Morales said that while the time spent with a student is not long, “the difference you make is pretty awesome.”
“I’d say most of the time the conversations center on positivity and encouragement,” Reed said.
Reed said often the results take time, and it’s more about building a relationship that gives the mentee a consistent, encouraging person outside their family.
Reed took over the program when Morales moved onto the TeamMates board.
“I didn’t want to see the program falter and (Morales) said, you’d be a good fit for it,” Reed said.
Now mentor of two students, Reed said it took him a little time to decide to get involved in mentoring.
“I talked with a couple of people and it just made sense,” Reed said. “I was a little bit wayward when I was in school, but I did have some positive influences in my life. Somebody was there for me all the time, and I figured if I can do that with somebody on any level, it’s worth a go.”
According to its website, the TeamMates Mentoring Program began in 1991 with the vision of then-University of Nebraska head football coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. Osborne felt that the athletes in his program could make an impact on middle school students, and 22 football players began meeting with middle school students in the Lincoln Public Schools. Of the 22 original mentees, 21 went on to graduate from high school, while one left school early to pursue a successful motocross career. Eighteen of the original mentees also obtained some form of postsecondary education.
For more information, contact Reed at 308-696-3432 or at areed@nppsd.org.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…