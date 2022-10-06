Backers of higher minimum wage speak to mostly empty NPCC room

Substantial raises in Nebraska’s legal minimum wage would help more rural and small-town Nebraskans literally put food on their tables, several people testified Thursday in North Platte.

They spoke at the first of two state-mandated hearings moderated by Secretary of State Bob Evnen on the pair of ballot initiatives — one raising the minimum wage in stages, the other requiring photo ID to vote — that made the state’s Nov. 8 ballot.

Eight members of the public, all of whom favored Initiative 433, and an official spokeswoman for each side spoke at the official 3rd Congressional District hearing in the McDonald-Belton Theatre at North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

They were the only people at the opening 1 p.m. hearing other than reporters and members of Evnen’s staff. A similar 3rd District pre-election hearing at NPCC in October 2020 likewise was sparsely attended.

Initiative 433 follows up on a successful 2014 ballot initiative that gradually raised Nebraska’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour that year to $8 in 2015 and $9 in 2016.

If voters approve the latest proposal, the state minimum wage would reach $15 an hour in 2026. It then would rise annually based on the inflation rate in the U.S. Consumer Price Index’s 12-state Midwest Region.

In between, the minimum wage would be set at $10.50 an hour in 2023, $12 in 2024 and $13.50 in 2025.

Initiative 433’s benefits for lower-income Nebraskans statewide were laid out first Thursday by Kate Wolfe of Lincoln, campaign coordinator of the Raise the Wage Nebraska group that gathered 97,245 verified petition signatures statewide.

Even after the 2014 ballot measure passed, Wolfe said, the typical minimum-wage worker in Nebraska makes less than $19,000 a year.

“It’s wrong that Nebraska parents who work full-time don’t make enough to get by,” she said.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped and its total employment, total businesses and new business starts rose in the wake of the 2014 initiative, Wolfe said.

“Policies that increase the minimum wage accomplish exactly what they set out to do,” she added.

Katie Bohlmeyer, policy and research coordinator for the Lincoln Independent Business Association, countered that Initiative 433 would make an already bad inflation situation worse and doesn’t acknowledge rural Nebraska’s lower cost of living.

She said many of the group’s 1,000 small business members already must pay $15 or more an hour in starting wages to compete for workers in Nebraska’s tight job market.

They and their counterparts in Bohlmeyer’s southeast Nebraska hometown of Adams, she said, said a higher minimum wage would force them to also raise pay for more skilled workers.

Passing Initiative 433 “will crush an already struggling rural Nebraska” by forcing such businesses to raise prices, cut workers, pay more in overtime or even close, she said.

But rural Nebraskans already are being crushed by low wages, said backers speaking at the hearing. Three read letters from low-income western Nebraskans who couldn’t come to North Platte because they had to work.

Mike Leibrandt, 55, of North Platte spoke for himself, saying he makes only $11.55 an hour working “for a national company at a local store.”

He said he’s had to live in his car at times and has “lingering injuries” that mean he’s often working in pain. Even with a job, he regularly must choose “between food, medicine or gas” for himself and his family.

“I want to do more than survive,” said Leibrandt, who has eight children and 10 grandchildren. “I want my kids and grandkids to not go through what I’ve gone through.”

Blake Barnum of North Platte, a U.S. Army veteran, said he “lost everything and hit rock bottom” after suffering from mental-health issues and substance abuse.

He now volunteers at the North Platte branch of The Salvation Army, which helped him recover. Barnum said he sees about 200 cars there seeking food every Monday, “at least half” of them holding working people and one-fourth senior citizens.

Those who are working “are working jobs that pay them wages that don’t nearly match what they’re worth,” he said. “They want to provide for themselves and their families, but they can’t afford to buy groceries from the stores they work at.”

Jeff Cooley of Lemoyne, president of the Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council, said the minimum wage should now be $20 an hour had it kept up with inflation over the last half-century.

Congress established the minimum wage in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “to protect this nation from the evil dangers resulting from wages too low to buy the bare necessities of life,” said Cooley, a Union Pacific Railroad conductor.

“When wages are too low in our communities, the only ones who prosper are the big dogs who get by paying them.”