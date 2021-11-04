'Bake and Taste' festival to benefit North Platte's Rape/Domestic Abuse Program

People will get the opportunity to sample cheesecake and other baked goods for a cause on Nov. 12.
A Bake and Taste Festival is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St., to benefit the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program in North Platte.
Tickets are $35 and include a drink voucher as well. Half of all ticket sales will be donated to RDAP.
RDAP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. It assists individuals in Lincoln, Logan, Hooker, Thomas, Cherry and McPherson counties.
Those interested in tickets can contact Molly Mendoza at mollymolly941@yahoo.com, or Tynell Jarvis at tynelljarvis@yahoo.com.