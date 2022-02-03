 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballots for Hershey school bond election due back to Lincoln Co. Clerk's Office by Feb. 15
0 Comments
top story

Ballots for Hershey school bond election due back to Lincoln Co. Clerk's Office by Feb. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ballots for the Hershey school bond election are due back to the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

Ballots have been mailed to registered voters in the Hershey School District. Voter registration deadline is 6 p.m. Friday and can be done in person at the county clerk’s office at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ballots can be mailed to Lincoln County Clerk, 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, or dropped off at two ballot boxes in North Platte. One is a drive-thru box west of the courthouse, between the sheriff’s office and the children’s museum. The second one is at the south courthouse entrance.

The $17.9 million bond issue would have a property tax impact of 17 cents per $100 of taxable valuation.

The project would include roughly 55,000 square feet in renovation and 30,000 square feet in new construction and would improve instructional space, school officials have said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News