Banisters Leadership Academy offers weekend of fun and information

The weekend begins with free rides, cornhole and a free ice cream cone at Cody Park.

Banisters Leadership Academy is hosting three events to bring awareness to the program that offers mentors and other programs for youth.

The fun begins at Cody Park from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the group will host a fundraiser at Gary’s Super Foods on East Fourth Street offering hot dogs, chili dogs and chips for a donation. The funds will go toward Banisters' programs.

On Monday, there will be a family engagement and enrollment event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 700 E. Third St. Food, music and program information will be offered. Founder Akile Banister and local team members will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information, contact local team members Tiffany Hernandez, th@banisters.org or 402-672-5476, or Sue Twidwell, st@banisters.org or 402-679-7067.

The website at banisters.org offers information and the history of the program.