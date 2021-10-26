Beef on the table: Sustainable Beef LLC details plan, requests $21.5M TIF

Sustainable Beef LLC will seek $21.5 million in tax increment financing from the city of North Platte, including the chance to gradually recoup $142,500 to buy and $18 million to raise the height of a retired city sewer lagoon.
City officials released the $325 million project’s long-awaited particulars Tuesday as part of the formal TIF redevelopment plan submitted by Sustainable Beef’s Nebraska organizers.
The Community Redevelopment Authority will decide Nov. 2 whether to refer their TIF request to the Planning Commission and the City Council. That would set the plan on a course for public hearings and votes in late November and early December.
But even if the council agrees, the redevelopment plan says city won’t sell the old lagoon unless Sustainable Beef provides both a signed construction contract and “proof of equity and debt raise sufficient to complete the project.”
It says Sustainable Beef’s $142,500 purchase price for the old lagoon — also an eligible TIF cost — is based on an Aug. 30 appraisal by Jim Bain Appraisal Associates Inc. of North Platte.
City officials also released a companion study in which Creighton University economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain estimate Sustainable Beef and the businesses it would lure to North Platte could generate an average of 1,974 combined jobs and $1.16 billion in economic output by 2024.
The plan eventually would directly employ 875 people full-time at the beef plant. They would process 1,500 head of cattle per day at the old lagoon site at Newberry Access and Golden Road one mile north of Interstate 80.
Building the projected plant “will serve as an economic game-changer for North Platte, Lincoln County and surrounding counties,” Goss and Strain say in their study.
Over the next 25 years, they add, Sustainable Beef would produce $1.23 for North Platte’s economy for every $1 of local support through TIF and other public investments.
Project organizers, led by Westco Cooperative CEO David Briggs of Alliance and including many western and central Nebraska cattle growers, unveiled their project at a March 18 press conference in North Platte.
They say a new plant would not merely energize North Platte’s economy but also ease a strained beef-supply chain and help cattle growers earn more per head when cattle prices are low but consumer prices high.
Opposition has surfaced locally, with critics saying it’s too risky to build a beef plant near the Platte River forks and warning it could damage North Platte’s quality of life through plant odors and an influx of immigrant workers.
City officials had been in contact with Sustainable Beef’s organizers since summer 2020. The City Council rezoned Newberry’s east side for heavy industrial use in September 2020 and declared the same area TIF-eligible in April after the project announcement.
The CRA “invited redevelopment proposals” for that entire area by legal notices published on two consecutive weeks in May, according to the redevelopment plan.
Council members in August approved a pair of forgivable Quality Growth Fund loans totaling $1 million to help Sustainable Beef offset its planning costs.
The beef plant has to produce at least a $20 million payroll to have the QGF loans forgiven. Organizers continue to say they hope to start production in 2023, though they missed their initial Sept. 1 goal to gain all their city approvals and break ground.
Among notable statements and estimates in Sustainable Beef’s TIF plan and the Creighton economists’ study:
» The $21.5 million being sought in TIF aid would be about half of the project’s $43.56 million in TIF-eligible costs — but just 6.7% of the $325 million project’s total costs.
» The $18 million in TIF help for site preparation would raise the old lagoon so the processing floor would be 5 feet “above the current elevation of Newberry Access.”
The $21.5 million in total TIF aid also would include an estimated $1.2 million to upgrade Golden Road in front of the lagoon and $750,000 to extend sewer lines and an 18-inch water line from Newberry to the plant.
The Golden Road upgrades would enable the road to handle about 30 cattle trucks per day, the redevelopment plan says.
» Newberry Access (Nebraska Highway L-56G) has been projected for expansion from two to four lanes since its 1984 opening, with the Nebraska Department of Transportation already owning the necessary right of way east of the current highway.
Timing for an expansion would remain up to NDOT, the plan says. It recommends the city seek an NDOT grant when it happens to provide turn lanes and signals at Golden Road for the plant.
» Because the lagoon now is city-owned and thus tax-exempt, local governments would begin to collect a small amount of property taxes on it before TIF fully kicks in.
The redevelopment plan estimates the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office would value the lagoon site “as is” at $186,500 once it’s sold to Sustainable Beef.
The beef plant would pay property taxes on that valuation to local governments, with taxes on additional valuation increases going toward repaying TIF costs until $21.5 million is covered or 15 years pass, whichever comes first.
» Sustainable Beef would install “a covered anaerobic digester lagoon with (an) aeration basin and a biogas flare” to help deal with its processing waste, according to the redevelopment plan.
The firm also would install equipment to “provide odor mitigation” and would be subject to city odor control ordinances and state and federal environmental regulations.
“Multiple appropriately sized storm water basins” would handle the plant’s rainwater runoff, the plan adds.
» “Appropriate natural screening” will be planted west of the beef plant to screen it from Newberry Access traffic, the plan says.
» The anaerobic digester and on-site cattle pens, it adds, would be located “as far west as possible on the site and away from the residence(s) east of the redevelopment area” on the private part of Golden Road.