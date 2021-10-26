Beef on the table: Sustainable Beef LLC details plan, requests $21.5M TIF

Sustainable Beef LLC redevelopment plan

Basics and TIF proposal

» Location: Retired city sewer lagoon, Newberry Access and Golden Road

» Size of real estate: 80 acres

» Estimated opening: 2023

» Estimated plant size: 555,000 square feet (424,123 square feet, main floor, plus partial basement and partial second story)

» Annual processing capacity: 400,000 head (1,500 head per day)

» Construction costs: $280 million-$325 million

» Initial investor equity: $185 million (rest of construction cost covered by lender)

» TIF-eligible costs: $43.56 million

» Total TIF aid: $21.5 million

» Maximum length of TIF: 15 years

» Sale price, retired sewer lagoon: $142,500

» Other costs covered in TIF aid: $18 million, site preparation; $1.2 million, upgrade of Golden Road next to plant; $750,000, water and sewer extensions

Economic and tax impacts

» Estimated full-time employment, 2024: 875

» Estimated total employment, 2024: 1,974 (including new affiliated businesses and “spillover” jobs in community)

» Estimated total economic impact, 2024: $1.16 billion

» 2021 taxable value: zero (city-owned)

» 2021 property taxes: zero (city-owned)

» Initial post-sale taxable value, 2022: $186,500 (estimated)

» Initial property taxes, 2022: $3,706 (city alone)

» Total taxable value upon completion, 2023: $248.4 million (estimated)

» Estimated new taxes (before annual TIF bond reimbursement), 2023: $3.04 million (city sales taxes + city and school property taxes)

» Estimated return per $1 of public sector cost, 2021-47: $1.23

Sources: City of North Platte;

Goss & Associates, Omaha