Beef processing plant could bring planned Newberry Access improvements sooner

Even when it opened in 1984, North Platte’s Newberry Access was designed to grow from two to four lanes one day.
That day’s officially more than a decade away, but it might come sooner if Sustainable Beef LLC builds a beef processing plant along the city’s east bypass from Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 30.
Expanding Newberry (also known as Nebraska Highway L-56G) wouldn’t be the only road improvement facing local leaders if the 875-employee plant takes shape atop a retired sewer lagoon on the highway’s east side.
They’d also have to address at least the west end of unpaved Golden Road, which runs between the former lagoon and the city’s active lagoon and connects Newberry to three homes nearer the Platte River forks.
Four-laning Newberry has been on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s official project list for five years — even though the $22 million project currently isn’t scheduled to start before 2034.
“In all reality, when Newberry was built in the early ’80s, it was intended to be four-laned,” said Gary Thayer of North Platte, District 6 engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The road’s namesake, the late W.D. “Twist” Newberry of North Platte, served as chairman of the Nebraska Highway Commission. His wife, Frances, was a daughter of World War I-era Gov. Keith Neville.
Thayer, City Engineer Brent Burklund and retired City Administrator Jim Hawks said the state bought all the right of way needed to add two lanes when Newberry was first built.
That’s why motorists see a wide gap between the road — which would become Newberry’s southbound lanes when expanded — and the fences and power lines to the east. The northbound lanes would go in that gap.
Hawks, who retired as city administrator last May, represents District 6 on the highway commission and just stepped down as its chairman. He’s a former Lincoln County highway superintendent and county surveyor.
He said Newberry’s expansion was one of two projects affecting North Platte chosen in 2016 by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Innovation Task Force, on which Hawks served.
That group chose eight initial projects to be built with help from state sales tax funds set aside under the 2010 Build Nebraska Act, sponsored by then-state senator and current U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine.
One of those eight is the current $60 million expansion of U.S. Highway 83 to “super-2” status between North Platte and McCook, Thayer and Hawks said.
Newberry’s expansion, which would extend across I-80 at Exit 179, leads a second group of 12 Build Nebraska Act projects to be funded after the first eight.
North Platte leaders had the chance to nominate projects for the list, Hawks said. “We knew the Build Nebraska Act might be the only opportunity to get that project funded.”
Thayer said he split the interchange work from the rest of the project “because I thought the funding would be more attainable earlier” to get at least one part started.
But the expansion could be speeded up if the federal government pumps more money into state roads or North Platte would commit some local funds, Thayer added.
“We as a department have taken the stance that if the local community wants the project and wants to chip in more money toward it, we’ll look at it and how to fund the rest of it,” he said.
The state usually pays 80% and the city 20% for highway projects inside city limits, a fact Burklund mentioned during an April 1 City Council work session on possible local impacts of Sustainable Beef’s project.
But Hawks said schedules for Build Nebraska Act projects are based on their being fully funded by NDOT. The city would have to decide whether to put any funds into Newberry’s expansion to get it built sooner.
Whenever it’s built, Newberry would end up with four lanes along its entire length from U.S. 30 to East State Farm Road.
It has four lanes divided by a concrete island south of I-80 and past the Walmart Distribution Center, which opened in 2003.
Even without the expansion, cattle trucks could reach Sustainable Beef’s proposed site atop the retired sewer lagoon from all directions without driving through the heart of North Platte.
That became possible when NDOT built a U.S. 30 bypass in 2002 from Newberry and East Fourth Street over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to East 12th Street.
Its completion redirected U.S. 30 off its original Lincoln Highway route, which ran west on East Fourth and north with U.S. 83 on North Jeffers Street to its East 12th/Rodeo Road intersection.
Hawks said city officials had not yet been contacted about a possible beef plant when he retired last spring in favor of current City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
If the beef plant should go atop the old lagoon, he said, he’d expect trucks would use both Newberry and Golden Road to enter and leave.
The intersection of an improved Golden and a four-lane Newberry could be controlled with stoplights, Hawks said. Golden is a Lincoln County road east of the city’s active lagoon.
But it’s hard to say how the intersection would be configured, Burklund said, because he hasn’t seen a plan for how Sustainable Beef might want traffic to flow in and out.
While the site sits just one mile north of I-80 — one of several factors touted in Sustainable Beef’s proposal — a rail spur from it north to the U.P. tracks is unlikely, local leaders say.
Local leaders have had preliminary talks with Sustainable Beef about building a frozen-beef storage facility at the proposed industrial rail park next to U.P. just east of Hershey, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Refrigerated trucks would have two options for getting there. One runs north and west on Newberry and U.S. 30 through North Platte’s north side. The other runs south to I-80, north from its Hershey exit and back east on U.S. 30.
The Nebraska Highway L-56C roundabout on Hershey’s south edge was designed to handle trucks, Thayer said. It’s part of a bypass and U.P. viaduct that opened in 2016.
Thayer said he’s suggesting that NDOT leaders consider a roundabout for the junction of U.S. 30, East Fourth and a four-lane Newberry when the latter finally is expanded.
The east U.S. 30 overpass above the railroad was resurfaced last year, he said. NDOT plans to resurface 11.3 miles of U.S. 30 between North Platte and Hershey in 2022.
Residents offer opinions on Sustainable Beef LLC's plan to open plant in North Platte
Letter to the editor: Packing plant would come with high cost
On Thursday our city “fathers” announced the plan to bring a meatpacking plant to North Platte. Are they in cahoots with Joe Biden? Or just looking to turn this wonderful small town into Lexington II?
Where does anyone think we will find 900 people to work in this industry? Well, I would look to inviting many undocumented people who are crossing our borders right now. Along with them comes drugs and crime and a high cost to the community in schools, health care and housing.
I would not be in favor of this and will plan on attending the City Council meeting in April to speak out against this.
There are so many other industries that could be looked at and be respected. Why build one here when Lexington is only 60 miles away? I remember the horrible smell from the rendering plant and hope that no one wants to return to those days.
Also, remember when the coronavirus broke out, it ran rampant in Lexington due to the multiple families living together. This is potentially a huge health problem.
Lora Bevington
North Platte
Letter to the editor: ‘Benefits promised never happen’
Regarding the proposed meatpacking plant in North Platte:
North Platte does need new industry, but a packing plant is not the answer. Community safety should be the first priority. They will bring a supposed 850 jobs that never quite meet the promises made. The jobs will be coming at a time when our borders are being overrun and crime is at an all-time high.
Lexington is a prime example of what will happen. The packing plant will only benefit the meatpacking corporate heads while costing our citizens their safety. Rents will go up and the quality of our schools will decline. We can’t as a community support a large influx of workers and their families. I love North Platte because it is a safe and friendly small town. The spin for the facility has already started. The benefits promised never happen.
Kim Prince
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Can sewer plant handle the load?
After reading all the articles about the proposed meat processing plant I have the following concerns to bring forward.
I hope the city officials give a lot of thought and research before approving it. The location for the sewer plant was chosen so we would have the lagoons for backup if the plant broke down. Those sewer lagoons are very necessary backups for our sewer plant. If it would break down it would take all of the lagoons to handle all of the sewage even for a short time. The Corps of Engineers would not allow any of it to go directly into the river. The sewage from that meat processing plant could amount to almost as much as produced in all of North Platte. Would our present sewage plant be large enough to handle the added load? There is no land close enough to build a new lagoon system and the cost would be astronomical.
Do the people of North Platte really want or need the added burden that a processing plant would bring to our city?
Bill McCormick
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Is packing plant a good choice for NP?
To: City councilmen, mayor, Telegraph,
We want to voice our concerns on the packing plant proposal. We do understand North Platte needs new business, but is this the way to go? We feel we need businesses that help keep our young people here and something to work for and raise their families.
I would suggest the City Council visit another town that has added a packing plant and see what it has done to the town. What effect it has on the schools (875 workers will have children). Will the schools be prepared for the addition? My great-granddaughter is in first grade at McDonald in a class of 23 kids.
Also the closeness to the river and the diversion dam: That whole area is pristine and so valuable, it cannot be replaced.
The added police activity: Will we need more police? Will Great Plains Health be able to care for 2,000 or 3,000 more?
We have a wonderful town. I know we have some problems; will this honestly help? Would you want to live in Lexington or Grand Island now? Will our sewage plant be able to handle the additional refuse? What about the quality of the workers coming into North Platte. We know it’s hard work and they should be commended for that.
Hopefully you all will make the right decision. The future of North Platte is in your hands. If this is a done deal, that isn’t right. After all, the investors of the plant don’t live here, they just want to make money. Why did they pick North Platte? Why do we want them?
Thank you for your consideration.
Dave and Deniece Bargell
North Platte
Letter to the editor: Good changes have happened in Lexington
Reading several letters to the editor recently in the North Platte Telegraph concerning the new beef plant coming to North Platte alarmed me.
I have lived in Lexington since 1974 and have witnessed many changes to the town during that time, from the population tripling, from New Holland manufacturing to IBP (now Tyson), to home construction and to a very diversified population. Most of these changes have been good, but have taken time to get where we are today, and we are still jumping hurdles.
Many of the employees at Tyson have been employed there for many years, are buying homes and are raising their families here. They are good people and work hard for what they have achieved.
Yes, our school system has had to learn to deal with the influx of many different ethnic groups (at least 35 different countries) in the system. The schools have had to remodel, add classrooms and gym space, all for the betterment of the facilities. Our teachers are top notch and the school district has no difficulty filling positions. Many of our teachers have taught in Lexington for years and have also retired from teaching and still live in Lexington.
Those who can’t speak English well are enrolled in ESL classes. We now have a 95% graduation rate and 64% college-bound who are awarded several million dollars in scholarships each year. Yes, students are seeking the higher education their parents were not able to obtain.
When an industry comes to a community, don’t judge what you hear. Live through it and talk to our citizens and then form your opinion. Lexington is succeeding.
Sharon Steinberger
Lexington
Letter to the editor: Beef plant would be ‘nightmare’ for NP
On the proposed beef processing plant (slaughter plant): The rezoning of this wildlife land and sewage ground must be tabled for a year while the people of North Platte have an opportunity to do research. The rezoning will start the first step for it to be given to Sustainable Beef. It will be forced on our great town.
The land they want to put it on is lagoon. Take a shovel out there and dig 2 feet down and there is water. It will have problems supporting that weight. They are flowering the benefits to North Platte. It will cost taxpayers years to recoup the costs. New four-lane highway for one.
Take a drive to Lexington and go into the parking lot and drive behind the plant. Sickening and the smell is beyond horrible. I was there when it went in and it was small, and it grew so fast in the 30 years. We used to go to the fairgrounds at night with horses, but the police warned us not to.
If they are going to force this on North Platte, let the people vote on it and put it in a location miles from our town. Take the drive to Lexington and see for yourself and go behind the plant. They are telling us half the truth. Go to the meeting on Tuesday and stop this first step to force this nightmare on our town. The only ones profiting from this will be the investors and the illegals.
Dee Fugate
North Platte
