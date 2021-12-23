Being Santa Claus: Kris Kringle hopes to leave children with joy and with a pay-it-forward attitude

He also wears a magic key around his neck that he says can give him access into households around the world on Christmas Eve.

He carries a bag filled with special coins that note whether someone has been naughty or nice over the past year. But Santa also has upgraded to the technological age: He uses a smartphone app that indicates the same thing about a child who touches the screen.

He also wants each child to leave the encounter with a positive memory of Santa, and he tries to extend their visit beyond talking about what they want for Christmas.

“I listen to the children and ask them if they have any questions or things like that,” Santa said. “I try to come up with the answers and just want to make them comfortable so they next time they are not afraid to see Santa.

“At the end, I ask them to do everything their grandparents and parents ask of them as well as their teachers and day care helpers. I also ask that if they see someone needing some help, to help them for Santa. It’s kind of pay-it-forward theory.”