Being Santa Claus: Kris Kringle hopes to leave children with joy and with a pay-it-forward attitude

It’s hard to travel incognito when you are Santa Claus.
“I’ve been checking into a hotel or motel, things like that and there will be little children there that see me,” said St. Nicholas, who also goes by the name Mike Maupin at times. “They go around the corner and tell their mom, ‘I think that is Santa Claus out there.’ Yes, I get identified quite often.”
After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic restricted his appearances, Santa has been around the area frequently ahead of the holiday season, something he has done since the mid-1970s when he was first spotted in downtown Hastings.
And when it comes to his jolly appearance, he guarantees it is all authentic.
“I used to have to wear a beard and have a fake belly but don’t do that anymore,” Santa said. “I don’t need to.”
He sports a red suit that has a Victorian-era or, as he calls it, “an Old World” look — a style suggestion he received at what he called a “Santa school” in Denver. He had it made at a costume shop in Hollywood in 2014,
Santa said the school was a chance to refresh some mannerisms, including calling the youngsters children and not kids.
“Kids are goats,” Santa said. “Any time you said ‘kids’ in this classroom, it cost you a quarter.”
He also wears a magic key around his neck that he says can give him access into households around the world on Christmas Eve.
He carries a bag filled with special coins that note whether someone has been naughty or nice over the past year. But Santa also has upgraded to the technological age: He uses a smartphone app that indicates the same thing about a child who touches the screen.
He also wants each child to leave the encounter with a positive memory of Santa, and he tries to extend their visit beyond talking about what they want for Christmas.
“I listen to the children and ask them if they have any questions or things like that,” Santa said. “I try to come up with the answers and just want to make them comfortable so they next time they are not afraid to see Santa.
“At the end, I ask them to do everything their grandparents and parents ask of them as well as their teachers and day care helpers. I also ask that if they see someone needing some help, to help them for Santa. It’s kind of pay-it-forward theory.”
Kris Kringle calls himself a child at heart. He has an office at the First State Bank in Gothenburg where a Santa Claus statue sits in the window. A room in his house in Wallace displays about 400 Santa Claus-themed figures and decorations.
He also plans to develop a hobby to repurpose his collection of antique toys.
“I’m kind of working into being a Santa-tinkerer,” he said.
Last year he set up a background in his dining room for Zoom calls with children, because in-person visits were restricted due to the pandemic.
The visits, in whatever form, are what he looks forward to.
“I’ve had a lot of happy (meetings) and some sad ones,” he said. “I had a little girl sit on my lap one time and asked her what she wanted. All she wanted was for her daddy to be back.
“I found out later he had died two or three months ahead of that. Those things tug at you pretty hard, but there are also the good times. It’s when you look at a child’s eyes and you see nothing but joy and happiness in them.”