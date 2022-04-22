Benkelman, Cambridge residents told to evacuate; Perkins County on alert

BENKELMAN — Two area communities were ordered to evacuate Friday afternoon because of uncontained wildfires. A third western Nebraska county was also being advised that evacuations could be possible.

Dundy County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for Benkelman at 3:17 p.m. Mountain time. Residents of Cambridge were told to do the same shortly after 6:30 p.m. Central time.

Perkins County residents and also those camping around Medicine Creek (Cambridge Lake) were both alerted after 7:30 p.m. Central time that they were also in line for evacuations, as wildfires spurred by high heat and winds swept across western Nebraska.

“All Cambridge residents evacuate now. Get to a safe place,” the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

The order was downgraded to a voluntary evacuation shortly afterward.

Residents were notified that the Arapahoe Public School and Holbrook Community buildings were both open for shelter.

The Dundy County evacuation order targeted “all residents of Benkelman from Main Street to the east of town of the railroad.”

Residents were told they could take shelter at the Dundy County High School.

Law enforcement and emergency response agencies turned to social media to push information as wildfires broke out in a number of locations in the area on Friday.

“Multiple fires and low visibility across many portions of our Troop D area today,” the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D division tweeted just before 6 p.m. “If you’re not a first responder, stay out of the fire areas. If you’re traveling, be sure your headlights are on and be alert to rapid-changing driving conditions.”

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office issued a message at 3:47 p.m. central time in which individuals were asked to, “avoid the area of Road 761 and County Club Road due to a fire.”

The location was roughly a mile east of Cozad.

At 7:45 p.m., Perkins County fire crews were calling for mutual aid from Wallace and Sutherland departments to assist.