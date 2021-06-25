Better together: Summer Jam returns with Luke Combs
“I’m humbled and grateful,” said Davanne Moul, a senior national sales director for the cosmetic company Mary Kay. “That’s how I feel, grateful to the max.”
A North Platte business’s application for a conditional use permit on behalf of Hastings horse-racing interests has been pulled from the City Council’s July 6 agenda, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.
A 10-year-old girl died despite efforts to save her by the North Platte Police Department, the North Platte Fire and Rescue Department and Gre…
The dog was severely malnourished and weighed just 5 pounds when it was taken to Tender Hearts Veterinary Center.
North Platte man to serve up to six years in state prison after methamphetamine found during 2020 traffic stop
In Lincoln County District Court, Bryan L. Kayser said he was interested in getting help with his drug addiction, adding, “This jail stuff is not what it is cracked up to be.”
What started as a donation to honor Paige Teets grew into an unforgettable Father's Day afternoon at North Platte's Cody Park
Many patrons of Cody Park Rides and Concessions continued to “pay it forward” in honor of Paige Teets, who died in February of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes.
A 24-year old Omaha man was injured in a jet ski collision about 4 p.m. Monday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in Keith County.
Groundbreaking launches relocation of North Platte's Nebraska National Guard facilities to Lee Bird Field
Gov. Pete Ricketts; Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general; and Mayor Brandon Kelliher were among those sticking shovels into sand where a $9.3 million, 23,868-square-foot vehicle maintenance shop will be built.
A Sutherland couple who have been involved with the Sutherland Rodeo for more than 30 years were awarded the Trail Boss Award Saturday.
All the money raised will go to the North Platte High School vaulting program.