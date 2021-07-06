Bid for Buffalo, WCREC trail connection higher than expected

Connecting two trails in the North Platte area will cost more than initially thought.

The Lincoln County commissioners opened a bid Tuesday from Myers Construction Inc. that came in at $325,883.68. It was about $75,000 more than members of the North Platte Trails Network had anticipated.

Trails Network representatives requested that the commissioners table action on the bid for a week so committee members can discuss and explore options.

The plan is to add a half-mile of trail to connect two existing trails — Buffalo Bill and the West Central Research and Extension trails.

The trail addition would run in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would stretch from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.

The North Platte Trails Network has raised roughly $200,000 for the project.

The board did not accept another bid for the project because it did not make the 10 a.m. deadline.

Brent Burklund of T.C. Engineering told commissioners that construction expenses have increased dramatically over the past few months.

