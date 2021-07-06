Bid for Buffalo, WCREC trail connection higher than expected

Connecting two trails in the North Platte area will cost more than initially thought.
The Lincoln County commissioners opened a bid Tuesday from Myers Construction Inc. that came in at $325,883.68. It was about $75,000 more than members of the North Platte Trails Network had anticipated.
Trails Network representatives requested that the commissioners table action on the bid for a week so committee members can discuss and explore options.
The plan is to add a half-mile of trail to connect two existing trails — Buffalo Bill and the West Central Research and Extension trails.
The trail addition would run in the county right of way along the north side of State Farm Road. It would stretch from about Echo Drive west to Buffalo Bill Avenue.
The North Platte Trails Network has raised roughly $200,000 for the project.
The board did not accept another bid for the project because it did not make the 10 a.m. deadline.
Brent Burklund of T.C. Engineering told commissioners that construction expenses have increased dramatically over the past few months.
He said corrugated metal pipe has tripled in price since April, and plastic pipe has also increased by two to three times in price. He added diesel fuel has jumped up by a dollar as well.
“The pipe price now to buy it is about the same it was to install it four months ago,” Burklund said. “That’s the thing that we are fighting against. It’s the escalation of cost and (material) availability.”
Also Tuesday, the board approved a liquor license application for Pal’s Brewing Company for an event at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Park at the end of the month. It is to allow beer sales on the property while a traveling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is in North Platte July 31-Aug. 1.
Board members tabled a request from Feather River Vineyard for a liquor license for the same event until next Monday’s meeting. Commissioners requested additional information from the vineyard that wasn’t included in the initial application.
In other action, the board:
» Approved a right-of-way permit submitted by the Adam Steffes Farm for underground power system work.
» Approved a motor vehicle tax exemption application from Great Plains Health for a 2015 Honda van.
» Signed a letter of engagement with McChesney Martin Sagehorn PC for 2021-22 budget services with fees not to exceed $7,100.
» Signed a letter of understanding with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for audit services.