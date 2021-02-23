Bids open on North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House

The house is located on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Tours can be scheduled through the North Campus Welcome Center by calling 308-535-3601.

The minimum bid will be set at $147,500. The highest bid will be posted online throughout the duration of the auction.

Bids can be called in to 308-535-3672 or emailed to empfieldo@mpcc.edu until noon April 1. Bids submitted after that time must be dropped off in-person to Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus. Bidding will close completely at 2 p.m. April 1.

Bid forms are available at all Mid-Plains Community College Campus Welcome Center locations, including those in McCook, Broken Bow, Imperial and Valentine. They can also be accessed online at mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.

More information about the bidding process is available through Oksana Empfield, 308-535-3672 or empfieldo@mpcc.edu.

Those interested in more information about the construction of the house can contact Roger Fattig, building construction instructor, at 308-535-3646, or fattigr@mpcc.edu.

The final payment on the house must be received by 2 p.m. Aug. 2, and the house must be removed from college property by 5 p.m. Aug. 2. Further details regarding the house, the auction and other processes can be found on the college’s website at mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.