Bids open on North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House

A new North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House went up for bid Monday.
Students in the college’s building construction, electrical and heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology programs build a house from the ground up every year to gain hands-on, real-world experience.
The homes are then sold via silent auction, and proceeds are used to fund scholarships for students in the building trades.
This year’s three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home was custom-made to conform to high performance standards. It is 1,886 square-feet and features an open concept design throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen.
Pella Proline windows offer exceptional energy efficiency as does the R46/R38 insulation in the ceilings and R21 insulation in the 6-inch sidewalls.
Energy saving LED lighting is installed throughout the house, and the LP SmartSide siding, which is resistant to rot, termites and mold, comes with a 30-year finish warranty. There is also a 30-year warranty on the shingles.
The home is wired for cable and telephones. The buyer will be responsible for appliances, the electrical meter, main service disconnect, water heater, furnace and any heat or energy recovery ventilation systems.
The house is located on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Tours can be scheduled through the North Campus Welcome Center by calling 308-535-3601.
The minimum bid will be set at $147,500. The highest bid will be posted online throughout the duration of the auction.
Bids can be called in to 308-535-3672 or emailed to empfieldo@mpcc.edu until noon April 1. Bids submitted after that time must be dropped off in-person to Room 203 of the W.W. Wood Building on NPCC’s North Campus. Bidding will close completely at 2 p.m. April 1.
Bid forms are available at all Mid-Plains Community College Campus Welcome Center locations, including those in McCook, Broken Bow, Imperial and Valentine. They can also be accessed online at mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.
More information about the bidding process is available through Oksana Empfield, 308-535-3672 or empfieldo@mpcc.edu.
Those interested in more information about the construction of the house can contact Roger Fattig, building construction instructor, at 308-535-3646, or fattigr@mpcc.edu.
The final payment on the house must be received by 2 p.m. Aug. 2, and the house must be removed from college property by 5 p.m. Aug. 2. Further details regarding the house, the auction and other processes can be found on the college’s website at mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.