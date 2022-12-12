Big blizzard bound for Panhandle, Sandhills will spare North Platte its worst

A full-fledged, multiday December blizzard is headed for the Panhandle and northwest Sandhills, but its brunt likely will miss North Platte.

The storm’s leading edge arrived in North Platte with drizzle overnight Monday. Temperatures will peak later Monday in the mid-40s, but the winds will start cranking up as high as 30 mph from a south-southeast direction.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning lasting much of the week for all 11 Panhandle counties plus Cherry, Grant, Hooker and Arthur counties.

It takes effect at 5 p.m. MT for southeast Wyoming and the western Panhandle, including Sidney and the Scottsbluff-Gering-Terrytown area.

The blizzard warning kicks in at midnight CT (11 p.m. MT) for the eastern Panhandle and northwest Sandhills. It won’t expire until the same time Wednesday in the western Panhandle and 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Thursday farther east, the weather service said.

Many Panhandle locations will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, with amounts of up to 2 feet possible in the northeast Panhandle and northwest Sandhills.

But powerful northwest winds of 50 to 60 mph there will drive wind chills as low as 15 below zero and make travel “very difficult to impossible,” said the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field, confirmed the seriousness of the storm’s expected impact farther west.

“There’s no ifs about that. It’s happening,” he said at midday Monday. “It’s going to be crippling out there.”

The Nebraska State Patrol’s Facebook page was warning motorists Monday morning to steer clear of the coming blizzard and monitor Nebraska 511 (511.nebraska.gov) for travel updates.

“Please adjust travel plans now and don’t get caught in it,” it said.

Interstates 80 and 76 will be “severely impacted” by the blizzard, said Roger Klasna of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office in North Platte.

“If you’re traveling in these areas ahead of the storm, have a winter survival kit with you,” he said. “If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

Thomas, McPherson and Keith counties are in a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Tuesday to the same times Thursday. Between 3 to 8 inches of snow are expected in that band, along with 0.2 inches of ice and winds of up to 50 mph.

Thus far, Lincoln County and southwest Nebraska — currently in the grip of “exceptional drought” conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor — face only a winter storm watch from Tuesday morning through midnight Wednesday.

Between 1 and 6 inches of snow could fall through the period in the region, according to the weather service.

Jurgensen said North Platte could yet reach the upper end of that snow total if the storm system tracks just a bit farther southeast.

“We’re talking about a 50-mile stretch that could see a difference between 2 inches of snow and 6 inches plus,” he said before noon Monday. “So this is a razor-thin margin.”

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said Public Service Department trucks would begin laying down salt at major intersections Monday evening “to try and get ahead of the ice and snow.”

He said after last Tuesday’s black ice and light snow that the city doesn’t typically look at issuing snow alerts unless at least 3 inches of snow is expected.

North Platte residents Monday evening face a 90% chance of rain showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — with a low in the lower 30s.

Conditions will deteriorate throughout Tuesday, starting with rain and snow showers followed by freezing rain. About 1 inch of snow and less than 0.1 inches of ice cover are possible, the weather service said.

Winds will swing to the northwest and crank up as high as 40 mph Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures falling to around 20 by 5 p.m.

Snow showers remain likely Tuesday night and possible through Wednesday, with patchy blowing snow as wind gusts reach as high as 45 mph. Wind chill values will be as low as 4 below in North Platte Tuesday night.

Subfreezing temperatures will linger at least through next weekend, with highs in the mid-20s and lows between zero and 5 above zero by Saturday night.