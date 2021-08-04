Big Boy to hit the rails en route to 2-day stop in North Platte

Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment in support of World War II, is embarking on a 10-state tour that will include a two-day stop in North Platte.

On Thursday, Big Boy will leave its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop in Cheyenne at 8 a.m. MDT. On Friday, about 2:30 p.m. CDT, Big Boy will arrive in North Platte, where it can be viewed near East Front Street, between Chestnut and Poplar streets.

In addition to North Platte, Big Boy will make two whistle stops Friday in Nebraska and Colorado:

» 9:30 a.m. MDT — Julesburg, Colorado, 201 W. First St.

» 11:15 a.m. MDT — Ogallala, South Spruce Street.

Big Boy will leave North Platte about 8 a.m. CDT Sunday.

This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since its post-restoration debut in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. It is returning in 2021 with brief whistle-stops in more than 90 communities and one-day public display events in five major cities: Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; St. Louis, Missouri; and Denver, Colorado.