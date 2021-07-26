Bigger prizes for Big Idea North Platte winners this year

Whichever entrepreneur proves to have North Platte’s next winning “Big Idea” will get even more help making it come true, organizers of the city’s second annual contest said Monday.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. announced the opening of Big Idea North Platte 2021, featuring substantially larger cash prizes at its Oct. 20 live, “Shark Tank”-like final thanks to a foundation related to the three-state Eagle Communication radio chain.
Lewys Carlini, general manager of Eagle’s four North Platte radio stations, presented the Schmidt Foundation’s $29,250 donation to the chamber at a morning press conference.
The Hays, Kansas-based foundation was formed by Bob and Pat Schmidt, who built the Eagle chain and gradually sold it to its employees from 1998 to 2012.
Their gift will let the chamber and North Platte Young Professionals boost the 2021 contest’s top adult prize from $1,000 to $8,000, said Cassie Condon, vice president of economic development and marketing.
“This will make our prize money eight times larger than it was in our first year,” Condon said. “Start thinking of those big ideas now!”
The adult contest’s runner-up prize will grow from $500 to $5,000, with the third-place winner getting $3,000 instead of $250.
Condon said Big Idea North Platte’s youth contest, open to ages 10 to 18, will add a third-place prize with the help of the Schmidt Foundation gift.
The top three youth winners will receive scholarships of $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively to help with development of their ideas and their own education.
Adult and youth prize winners will receive marketing assistance packages from The Telegraph and Eagle Communications, Condon said.
Big Idea North Platte’s inaugural contest was announced in February 2020, with finalists named in March. COVID-19 forced the live final to be postponed from March to Oct. 21.
Casey Schiel, a North Platte firefighter, won the initial adult contest for his invention of a “door night light” for children’s bedrooms. Treyton Nichols won the youth division in promoting his Under the Bark Chainsaw Art business.
Would-be adult and youth entrepreneurs have until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10 to complete their entry form and submit a video of no more than two minutes in which they explain their ideas.
A judging panel of local experts “with experience across major industries” will judge entries and name finalists.
Godfather’s Pizza inside Wild Bill’s Wings & Bowling again will host the 2021 final, Condon said. The contest will start at 6 p.m., with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m.
As in 2020, finalists will pitch their ideas and take questions from the judges. After the panel chooses the top five candidates, the live audience will vote on the winners after a last question-and-answer round.
To complete entry forms and submit contest videos, visit the Big Idea North Platte 2021 website at www.bigideanp.com.
For information, visit the website or call the chamber at 308-532-4966.