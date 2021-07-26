Bigger prizes for Big Idea North Platte winners this year

Condon said Big Idea North Platte’s youth contest, open to ages 10 to 18, will add a third-place prize with the help of the Schmidt Foundation gift.

The top three youth winners will receive scholarships of $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively to help with development of their ideas and their own education.

Adult and youth prize winners will receive marketing assistance packages from The Telegraph and Eagle Communications, Condon said.

Big Idea North Platte’s inaugural contest was announced in February 2020, with finalists named in March. COVID-19 forced the live final to be postponed from March to Oct. 21.

Casey Schiel, a North Platte firefighter, won the initial adult contest for his invention of a “door night light” for children’s bedrooms. Treyton Nichols won the youth division in promoting his Under the Bark Chainsaw Art business.

Would-be adult and youth entrepreneurs have until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10 to complete their entry form and submit a video of no more than two minutes in which they explain their ideas.

A judging panel of local experts “with experience across major industries” will judge entries and name finalists.