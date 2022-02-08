Bill looks to add vacant lots, raise valuations target to 'microTIF' law

“If they want to do a block or two-block area for microTIF” without exceeding their limit, “they can do it with this,” Groene said.

Towns with less than 800 people now can make their entire town TIF-eligible. But those between 800 and 5,000 people can only do so for half their area. North Platte and other nonmetro cities with more than 5,000 are limited to 35%.

That limit has been noted by North Platte City Council members, who voted Aug. 5, 2021, to make the city one of six offering microTIF. Beatrice, McCook, Norfolk, Tilden and Utica are the others.

Like regular TIF, microTIF gradually refunds additional property taxes generated from an improvement project. LB 1065 would extend the maximum recovery period from 10 years to regular TIF’s 15.

But Groene’s original bill, passed 49-0 in August 2020, limits the incentives to buildings 60 years old or older in areas declared TIF-eligible.

Some 340 North Platte homes in those areas are currently eligible. But council members didn’t receive a completed application until Jan. 18, when they approved microTIF for Dave and Traci Hoatson as they remodel upper floors of the downtown 1910 Knights of Columbus Building into loft apartments.