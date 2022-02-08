Bill looks to add vacant lots, raise valuations target to 'microTIF' law

Proposed adjustments to state Sen. Mike Groene’s two-year-old “microTIF” property tax incentive program should help more people and towns make use of it, he told a legislative committee Tuesday.
Legislative Bill 1065 would extend the program to long-existing vacant lots, specifically limit microTIF to older neighborhoods and raise its maximum target valuations for homes or business buildings rehabilitated or replaced for the incentives.
Groene reminded the Urban Affairs Committee that he designed microTIF for homeowners of modest incomes who can afford an older home they can fix up and eventually sell to get a better one.
“It truly is — I repeat myself — workforce housing for the working class,” he said.
Groene also offered an amendment to encourage cities using “regular” tax increment financing to offer microTIF.
They could study and declare an area inside their city limits to be “substandard and blighted” — the subject of “regular” TIF — but make only small parts “bounded by streets” eligible for microTIF.
Groene said his amendment aims to help cities use microTIF without using up the maximum percentage of their land that can be eligible for regular TIF.
“If they want to do a block or two-block area for microTIF” without exceeding their limit, “they can do it with this,” Groene said.
Towns with less than 800 people now can make their entire town TIF-eligible. But those between 800 and 5,000 people can only do so for half their area. North Platte and other nonmetro cities with more than 5,000 are limited to 35%.
That limit has been noted by North Platte City Council members, who voted Aug. 5, 2021, to make the city one of six offering microTIF. Beatrice, McCook, Norfolk, Tilden and Utica are the others.
Like regular TIF, microTIF gradually refunds additional property taxes generated from an improvement project. LB 1065 would extend the maximum recovery period from 10 years to regular TIF’s 15.
But Groene’s original bill, passed 49-0 in August 2020, limits the incentives to buildings 60 years old or older in areas declared TIF-eligible.
Some 340 North Platte homes in those areas are currently eligible. But council members didn’t receive a completed application until Jan. 18, when they approved microTIF for Dave and Traci Hoatson as they remodel upper floors of the downtown 1910 Knights of Columbus Building into loft apartments.
A handful of other owners of older homes have inquired about microTIF, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon has said.
Council members have asked whether one block or property at a time could be made microTIF-eligible to help North Platte avoid bumping its overall 35% TIF limit.
About 26.4% of the land inside city limits is now “substandard and blighted.” That percentage would drop to 21.6% if the council annexes property including Lee Bird Field, a debate that starts next Tuesday.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., expressed his group’s support for LB 1065 during its Tuesday hearing.
He joined Groene in saying microTIF’s maximum post-project taxable values need to be higher in light of increasing supply costs for homebuilders or rehabbers.
About 60% of all North Platte homes were built in 1962 or earlier, according to Lincoln County assessor’s records. Half of all homes are 75 years or older, Person said.
“It’s an aging stock, and you’re just not seeing developers trying to come to rural areas,” he said.
MicroTIF “opened the door for that to occur” with aging properties, he said. But unless its maximum valuations “aren’t increased a little bit, it is a real deterrent right now with the current law.”
Phase 3 of the chamber’s Shot in the Arm housing incentive program adds incentives to rehabilitate up to eight homes at least 60 years old. Those aren’t limited to homes in TIF-eligible areas.
LB 1065 would raise the microTIF project limits from $250,000 to $350,000 for single-family homes, from $1 million to $5 million for multifamily or commercial projects and from $10 million to $15 million for structures on the National Register of Historic Places.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, the committee’s chairman, and Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood asked Groene if raising the single-family home maximum valuation would change microTIF’s affordable-housing character.
He’s less wedded to that part of LB 1065, Groene said. But “$1 million will not buy a residential eight-plex anymore.”
Virtually all North Platte homes old enough for microTIF have taxable values under $250,000, according to the assessor’s office.
Christy Abraham, the League of Nebraska Municipalities’ legal counsel, said extending microTIF’s reach to vacant lots platted for at least 60 years would be a boon for small and medium-sized Nebraska towns.
Interest in microTIF has been there since Groene’s original 2020 bill took effect, she said in urging LB 1065’s adoption. “There were several communities that really jumped out front and wanted to do microTIF.”
Wayne, who co-sponsored Groene’s first bill, asked if he would be interested in putting LB 1065 on the Legislature’s “consent calendar” to streamline adoption.
“It makes sense,” Groene replied. “There’s no fiscal note” requiring state funding.
Consent-calendar bills usually lack formal opposition and need minimal amendments. But if floor debate takes more than 15 minutes, senators move on.
