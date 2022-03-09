Bill that includes improvements to Lake McConaughy, including a marina, advances

State senators generally spoke well of a special committee’s plans for Lake McConaughy improvements before a bill including them advanced Wednesday.

Lawmakers gave 29-4 first-round approval to Legislative Bill 1023, which would authorize a 100-slip Lake Mac marina among projects headlined by investigation of a possible new lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon, Dan Hughes of Venango, Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Matt Williams of Gothenburg were among lawmakers voting to advance LB 1023.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, whose District 47 includes Keith County, was one of 10 senators listed as present but not voting.

He spoke skeptically about LB 1023’s McConaughy projects and the bill’s overall costs.

“I’m not sure exactly why we want to build a marina at McConaughy. That may be of value,” Erdman said.

But “some of these things they want to do there will have to get approval” from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, which owns the lake and dam.

“And I’m not so sure that we’ll be able to get that permission as easily as you think it will be,” he added. “So we’ll have to see.”

Erdman also questioned a $1.1 million estimated cost for a formal entrance sign to the Lake Mac area. “That’s got to be some kind of sign.”

Erdman later told The Telegraph that the would-be 3,600-acre-plus metro-area lake shouldn’t be part of LB 1023.

That project “will never happen in my lifetime,” he said in a text. “Getting the necessary permits will be difficult if not impossible.

“If the bill was (just) for McConaughy and Niobrara, I’m a yes,” he added. Because it isn’t, “I should have voted no.”

Besides the metro-area lake and McConaughy projects, LB 1023 includes facilities upgrades at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake in Knox County in northeast Nebraska.

It also calls for a jetty on the Platte River near Schuyler and flood control work on Wahoo Creek, which runs north of Lincoln.

Lawmakers will return to LB 1023’s $200 million price tag when debating a separate Appropriations Committee budget bill, said Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, chairman of the 10-member special water committee.

Created by a 2021 bill (LB 406), that panel — known by the acronym “STAR WARS” for its lengthy name — held public hearings statewide and spent a week in Ogallala last August.

Its recommended Lake Mac projects also include road improvements near both shores and the formal entrance to the Kingsley Dam area.

LB 1023 specifically mentions only the proposed marina, which would be built at a location yet to be determined.

The Appropriations Committee has recommended funding the bill’s full $200 million cost, with $150 million from the state’s general fund and the rest from its cash reserve.

About $140 million would cover LB 1023’s non-metro area projects, starting with those at McConaughy and in Knox County, Hilgers said.

“They still have some design and permitting (to finish), but otherwise they’re ready to go,” the speaker said in response to a question from Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams.

That work would involve choosing a final location for the Lake Mac marina. Local and state leaders have acknowledged it has to be sited and designed to be usable despite seasonal changes in McConaughy’s elevation.

“How to get a marina that can handle that variation in water is a question to me,” said Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, who nonetheless voted to advance LB 1023.

Hilgers told lawmakers that $20 million of the $200 million would study feasibility of the metro-area lake, with $40 million set aside for possible next steps.

“This body will have to weigh in a second time” if studies show the lake can be built, he said.

Most of the rhetorical darts thrown at LB 1023 focused on the metro-area lake. But some critics found virtue in the bill’s other proposals.

Lake Mac “is one of our treasures,” said Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who voted against the bill. “We have not developed those resources there.”

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, Joni Albrecht of Thurston and Mike Moser of Columbus also voted “no” on LB 1023. Nine lawmakers besides Erdman declined to vote.

