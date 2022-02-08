Bill to boost funding for industrial rail-parks faces no opposition in public hearing

“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a game-changer for our area when you think about the economic demographics of our region,” he told Appropriations Committee members.

Person said “value-added agriculture-related” firms in Nebraska and six other states are showing the most interest in the Hershey rail-park project.

The products they process include “corn stover” — the leaves, stalks and cobs — as well as soybeans, sunflowers, sorghum and frozen beef.

Sustainable Beef LLC is interested in a refrigerated warehouse to hold processed meat from its planned North Platte packing plant until it’s shipped out, Person said.

Local leaders were working on the rail park before Sustainable Beef organizers contacted North Platte, Groene said in response to a question from Sen. Myron Dorn of Beatrice.

“We’re looking at those mid-sized, smaller companies that are looking for a home and can’t build their own rail site and need a site,” he said.

Statewide enthusiasm for the rail-park aid program, he added, shows how hungry Nebraska’s small towns and counties are for economic opportunities they can’t afford to fully pursue themselves.