Bill to boost funding for industrial rail-parks faces no opposition in public hearing

State Sen. Mike Groene’s follow-up bills to two of his eight-year tenure’s most notable measures both received strong support in separate Unicameral hearings Tuesday.
No one opposed either Legislative Bill 788, which would fully fund Groene’s 2021 law authorizing state matching funds for industrial “rail parks,” or LB 1065, which would refine his 2020 “microTIF” law.
Groene’s original bills on both topics each won final legislative approval with rare unanimous 49-0 votes.
Those bills and their sequels “address long-held concerns from the citizens of Nebraska, those being growing rural Nebraska and workforce housing,” Groene said after the hearings.
LB 788, his latest rail-park bill, would boost the program’s funding from $10 million over two years to the full $50 million envisioned in Groene’s first bill, LB 40.
That would allow the proposed Lincoln County rail park outside Hershey to more quickly collect the maximum $30 million local project leaders applied for Jan. 3, the North Platte lawmaker said.
His new measure also would turn LB 40’s $50 million ceiling into a floor, allowing senators to add more funds to the program if they chose, Groene told the budget-writing Appropriations Committee.
Smaller industries, especially in the agribusiness field, are “already anxiously waiting to come to Nebraska and grow rural Nebraska,” he said.
“Rail service is as critical to the manufacturing and warehousing industry as good roads are to any economy.”
If lawmakers approve LB 788, individual rail-park projects already approved for matching funds also could receive up to 60% of additional funds beyond $50 million.
LB 40 lets approved projects receive $2 of state funds for every locally raised dollar up to $2.5 million. That rises to $5 per locally raised dollar beyond the initial $2.5 million.
Two North Platte leaders joined Groene not only in urging backing for LB 788 but also in welcoming the rail-park program’s reception across the state.
Blair, Fremont, Grand Island and Seward joined North Platte in rapidly submitting matching-fund applications when the Nebraska Department of Economic Development started taking them Jan. 3, Groene said.
When he introduced LB 40 last winter, “we did not expect the overwhelming interest that communities with railroad heritages would have,” he told committee members.
Representatives of the other four cities chimed in to support LB 788, some of them also speaking on behalf of groups such as the Nebraska and Greater Omaha chambers of commerce.
They echoed the North Platte delegation in saying their cities can’t compete with others outside Nebraska that can move faster to land manufacturers that fit rural areas.
Even with both U.P. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks passing through, “we do not benefit from receiving or shipping central Nebraska products utilizing either rail line,” said Mary Berlie, executive vice president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp.
Also backing Groene’s rail-park follow-up was Beth Bazyn Ferrell, legal counsel for the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
LB 788 “sounds like an excellent opportunity” to grow a program “that has exceeded the expectations from last year,” she said.
Groene and the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. collaborated on the original rail-park bill, hoping to accelerate the Lincoln County project that began taking shape in 2019.
They broadened LB 40’s scope during the 2021 session as lawmakers representing other cities with rail access jumped aboard.
LB 788 would let active development of the Hershey rail park proceed much more quickly, said chamber President and CEO Gary Person and Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns.
They said organizers are poised to acquire some 300 acres on Hershey’s east edge, including the former Greenbrier Rail Services building and its existing Union Pacific railroad spur.
Their LB 40 application seeks the maximum possible $30 million in matching funds, backed by $7.5 million in locally arranged public and private support.
U.P. has given its final approval to cooperate, and Hershey leaders are ready to annex and rezone the rail-park site once state support can be secured, Person said.
But he added that it’ll likely take $60 million over time to fully develop the rail park. Current plans envision eight to 10 smaller-sized manufacturing, processing and distributing firms and offer transloading services for business not located there.
But “economic development is about reacting proactively as quickly as possible to capture potential investment and new jobs,” Person told the committee.
He and Bruns cited an independent study saying the park would provide some 2,000 direct jobs and an equal number of indirect jobs with a $1.8 billion annual economic impact once fully developed.
Bruns, who presented a pro-LB 788 resolution from all five Lincoln County commissioners, added that employees at rail-park businesses would have average pay of $65,000 per year under the projections.
“Ladies and gentlemen, that’s a game-changer for our area when you think about the economic demographics of our region,” he told Appropriations Committee members.
Person said “value-added agriculture-related” firms in Nebraska and six other states are showing the most interest in the Hershey rail-park project.
The products they process include “corn stover” — the leaves, stalks and cobs — as well as soybeans, sunflowers, sorghum and frozen beef.
Sustainable Beef LLC is interested in a refrigerated warehouse to hold processed meat from its planned North Platte packing plant until it’s shipped out, Person said.
Local leaders were working on the rail park before Sustainable Beef organizers contacted North Platte, Groene said in response to a question from Sen. Myron Dorn of Beatrice.
“We’re looking at those mid-sized, smaller companies that are looking for a home and can’t build their own rail site and need a site,” he said.
Statewide enthusiasm for the rail-park aid program, he added, shows how hungry Nebraska’s small towns and counties are for economic opportunities they can’t afford to fully pursue themselves.
“For too long — I’ll blame myself (also) — rural senators came down here and thought about two things: property taxes and water,” Groene said. “And we neglected to go after the economic development that this state so sorely needs to expand rural Nebraska.”
