 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biznovator camp chooses winners
0 comments

Biznovator camp chooses winners

{{featured_button_text}}
Biznovator camp chooses winners

Ethan Gaedke looks at his certificate and $250 award for having the top concept on the final day of a weeklong youth entrepreneurship camp at the Prairie Arts Center on Friday. Pictured with Gaedke is Juan Casimiro, the CEO of Biznovator, who ran the camp with Terri Krolikowski, who owns and operates Ideal Health in North Platte.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

Ethan Gaedke has been a fan of Minecraft for the past eight years.

The 12-year-old incoming Adams Middle School student wants to share his passion for the video game with the world now.

He got a boost for that effort on Friday afternoon.

Gaedke, who goes by the online name of MC Legend, was the winner of a weeklong youth entrepreneurship camp at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte. A panel of five judges, made up of local business leaders, selected his pitch of developing how-to tips and guides on the game and then sharing them on his YouTube channel.

He was awarded $250 in start-up money, which he indicated would go to lights and other filming equipment for the channel.

Gaedke started the YouTube page within the past few weeks and has four subscribers. His short-term goal is to get that number to 1,000.

He didn’t expect that he would be chosen as having the top business plan.

“I thought that the best I could have done was gotten in fifth (place) or something,” Gaedke said.

Breelee Hallsted and Addison Hanna were second for their pet care business, BRB Pet Sitters, and received $150.

Alex Jackson was third with his healthy-cookie operation, Jackson Cookies. He received $100.

Each of the three finalists had five minutes to pitch their business plan and answer any of the judge’s questions.

There were two honorable mention selections that fell short of the finals.

Cougar Wilcox was one for his business, Wilcox Farm Care, that focused on his efforts with animals. Gigi Doyle and Kael Standiford teamed together on G&K Parlor, which redesigned used clothes into new outfits.

The duo, who also earned honorable mention consideration, already had made two sales during the week.

Entrepreneurship camp, aimed at students between 9 and 13 years old, was taught by Terri Krolikowski, the CEO and health coach of Ideal Health in North Platte, and her friend Juan Casimiro.

Casimiro is the CEO of Biznovator, the company that provides the instruction for the camps.

Twenty students registered for the program.

Each of the students received $10, a certificate and a medal for their efforts during the week.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. gives more vaccination prizes as it reopens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen
Local

Watch now: Miss Nebraska win 'indescribable' for Morgan Holen

Morgan Holen, Miss Omaha, was selected to represent the state as the 2021 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff County Outstanding Teen, will wear the Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen crown for the next year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News