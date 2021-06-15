Biznovator camp chooses winners

Ethan Gaedke has been a fan of Minecraft for the past eight years.
The 12-year-old incoming Adams Middle School student wants to share his passion for the video game with the world now.
He got a boost for that effort on Friday afternoon.
Gaedke, who goes by the online name of MC Legend, was the winner of a weeklong youth entrepreneurship camp at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte. A panel of five judges, made up of local business leaders, selected his pitch of developing how-to tips and guides on the game and then sharing them on his YouTube channel.
He was awarded $250 in start-up money, which he indicated would go to lights and other filming equipment for the channel.
Gaedke started the YouTube page within the past few weeks and has four subscribers. His short-term goal is to get that number to 1,000.
He didn’t expect that he would be chosen as having the top business plan.
“I thought that the best I could have done was gotten in fifth (place) or something,” Gaedke said.
Breelee Hallsted and Addison Hanna were second for their pet care business, BRB Pet Sitters, and received $150.
Alex Jackson was third with his healthy-cookie operation, Jackson Cookies. He received $100.
Each of the three finalists had five minutes to pitch their business plan and answer any of the judge’s questions.
There were two honorable mention selections that fell short of the finals.
Cougar Wilcox was one for his business, Wilcox Farm Care, that focused on his efforts with animals. Gigi Doyle and Kael Standiford teamed together on G&K Parlor, which redesigned used clothes into new outfits.
The duo, who also earned honorable mention consideration, already had made two sales during the week.
Entrepreneurship camp, aimed at students between 9 and 13 years old, was taught by Terri Krolikowski, the CEO and health coach of Ideal Health in North Platte, and her friend Juan Casimiro.
Casimiro is the CEO of Biznovator, the company that provides the instruction for the camps.
Twenty students registered for the program.
Each of the students received $10, a certificate and a medal for their efforts during the week.