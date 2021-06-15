Biznovator camp chooses winners

Ethan Gaedke has been a fan of Minecraft for the past eight years.

The 12-year-old incoming Adams Middle School student wants to share his passion for the video game with the world now.

He got a boost for that effort on Friday afternoon.

Gaedke, who goes by the online name of MC Legend, was the winner of a weeklong youth entrepreneurship camp at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte. A panel of five judges, made up of local business leaders, selected his pitch of developing how-to tips and guides on the game and then sharing them on his YouTube channel.

He was awarded $250 in start-up money, which he indicated would go to lights and other filming equipment for the channel.

Gaedke started the YouTube page within the past few weeks and has four subscribers. His short-term goal is to get that number to 1,000.

He didn’t expect that he would be chosen as having the top business plan.

“I thought that the best I could have done was gotten in fifth (place) or something,” Gaedke said.

Breelee Hallsted and Addison Hanna were second for their pet care business, BRB Pet Sitters, and received $150.