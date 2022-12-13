Blizzard closes I-80 at North Platte, but snow avoids city early Tuesday

UPDATED, Dec. 13, 2022, 1:35 pm: Updated with new information on trucks parking to wait out the storm in North Platte.

North Platte remained on the outer fringe of Tuesday’s High Plains blizzard, though the city was beginning to play its role as refuge for motorists blocked from driving into it.

Rain and a little sleet marked the city’s experience with the massive storm as of midmorning, with the sun peeking out and temperatures staying around 40 degrees at 10 a.m. CT as the expected high winds briefly paused.

North Platte had received 0.45 inches of precipitation — which would be roughly 4½ inches of snow had it fallen — since the storm’s leading edge arrived Monday, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

But stiffer northwest winds, falling temperatures and about 1 inch of snow remained in Tuesday’s daytime forecast for the city. Another inch could fall Tuesday night, with a 40% chance of snow persisting through Wednesday.

North Platte City Administrator Layne Groseth said the Public Service Department’s salt trucks were poised to head out as conditions deteriorate.

“We will be trying to put salt down before things freeze, but with the rain, timing will be tough,” he said.

Though Lincoln County remained outside the blizzard’s grip, the weather service extended its blizzard warning for 15 Panhandle and northwest Sandhills counties east and south to include Thomas, McPherson, Keith, Perkins, Chase and Dundy counties. It’ll last until 6 a.m. CT (5 a.m. MT) Thursday.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 from North Platte west about 9 a.m. as the blizzard’s fury spread across the Panhandle, shutting down virtually every highway in that region.

The move followed NDOT’s “rolling closure” model, which gradually steers motorists off the two national arterial highways and into motels and shelters to keep them from driving into the storm.

Detoured trucks had filled up the Iron Eagle Golf Course parking lot, near I-80 Exit 179, by about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Semis were being sent at lunchtime to another emergency parking area on East Walker Road and Victoria Lane.

I-80 had closed at Ogallala about an hour before its cutoff at North Platte. U.S. Highway 26 also was closed from Ogallala to Lewellen, along with Nebraska Highway 61 from Hyannis north to the Grant-Cherry county line.

The “Ogallala News & Events” Facebook page reported “freezing rain on everything” in the Keith County seat around sunrise.

“You will be lucky to get your door open on your vehicle,” it said. “It is bad! Be safe out there and do not travel unless you have to.”

I-80 likewise was closed in Wyoming between the Nebraska line and Rawlins, except for a few miles inside Cheyenne. A 7-mile-long stretch east of Archer was shut down “due to winter conditions and crashes,” the Wyoming DOT’s Travel Information Map said.

Westbound Interstate 76 from the I-80 split near Big Springs also was closed to Brush, Colorado, according to the Colorado 511 website.

Snow reports from the blizzard’s path in all three states were sparse Tuesday morning on the weather service website.

Three inches had fallen as of 9 a.m. CT at Marks Butte, Colorado, in Sedgwick County. Four inches had fallen by about 7 a.m. CT at Iliff, northeast of Sterling along I-76 and U.S. Highway 138.

A weather service spotter at Iliff reported blowing and drifting snow with visibility of less than 500 feet. All or parts of U.S. 6, 138 and 385 were closed in northeast Colorado, as were Colorado Highways 14, 23, 59, 71 and 113.

Beyond the blizzard zone, Logan and Blaine counties in the central Sandhills were upgraded to a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. CT Thursday. About 3 to 6 inches of snow and winds of up to 45 mph were expected, the weather service expected.

Custer and Hayes counties joined Lincoln County in a winter weather advisory, also through 6 a.m. Thursday. About 0.1 inches of ice, 1 to 5 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 50 mph remained possible in those counties.

The weather service’s Lee Bird office said rainfall in North Platte would begin to change over to snow about 1 p.m. CT Tuesday. It’ll be all snow an hour later.

Temperatures will fall to about 30 degrees by 5 p.m., with northwest winds increasing to a consistent 25 to 30 mph and gusting up to 40 mph.

They’ll persist at that velocity through Thursday, with 45-mph gusts possible Wednesday night. North Platte’s wind chill value will fall to about 4 below zero overnight and as low as 6 below Wednesday.

Snow remains likely Tuesday through midnight, with patchy blowing snow and a low in the mid-teens. A 40% chance of snow remains through noon Wednesday, with a high near 25 and a low in the lower teens.

Sunshine will return to North Platte Thursday, the weather service said, but blustery conditions will persist through Friday. Daytime highs will stay below freezing through Monday, with ever-colder nighttime lows dipping toward zero by Sunday night.

Telegraph reporter Job Vigil contributed to this story.