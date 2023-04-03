A blizzard warning has been issued for Sheridan and Cherry counties in north central Nebraska for 7 p.m. CDT (6 p.m. MDT) Monday to the same time Wednesday evening. Hazardous weather is expected elsewhere in north central Nebraska, the northern Panhandle and eastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” the blizzard warning reads. “If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 16 inches are possible. The highest snowfall amounts are expected in northern Sheridan and western Cherry counties.

Heavy snow is also expected over east central Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle overnight, continuing through Tuesday morning, tapering off during the afternoon and evening. Strong winds with gusts as high as 55 mph may produce blowing and drifting snow through the day Wednesday.

Farther east, in north central Nebraska, light freezing precipitation is possible and may cause slick spots on roadways.

In other areas of north central Nebraska snowfall rates are expected to be lighter, but northerly wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected, along with blowing and drifting snow.

“Travel could be impossible. Widespread blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions expected. Strong winds could cause tree damage and scattered power outages,” the NWS blizzard warning reads.

Very cold temperatures with wind chill values of five to 10 degrees below zero are expected, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

In Gordon, the temperature is expected to dip to around 16 degrees tonight, 11 on Tuesday night and 7 on Wednesday night, with highs of 21 on Tuesday, 26 and partly sunny Wednesday and 37 with sunshine Thursday.

In Valentine, expect a low of 22 tonight, 14 Tuesday night and 15 Wednesday night, with highs of 28 on Tuesday, 30 and partly sunny on Wednesday and 43 with sunshine on Thursday.

In Broken Bow, expect a low of 32 tonight, 19 Tuesday night and 20 Wednesday night, with highs of 45 on Tuesday, mostly sunny with a high of 39 on Wednesday and mostly sunny with a high near 53 on Thursday.