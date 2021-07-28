 Skip to main content
Blown breaker starts small grass fire on Leota and Buffalo Bill in North Platte
A blown breaker switch on a power pole south of the intersection of Leota Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue set off a small grass fire Wednesday afternoon. North Platte firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly with just a small area of damage to grass. North Platte Fire Marshal George Lewis said sparks from the broken switch ignited the fire. 

