'Blue Stockings' at NPHS highlights struggle for women’s rights

Four women lead the struggle in 1896 to gain the right to qualify to receive a degree and graduate with the men at Girton College in Cambridge, England, in the North Platte High School theater production of “Blue Stockings.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Performing Arts Center. Admission is $5 at the door both nights.

The term "blue stockings" refers to what became a derogatory term in the 18th century for women who preferred intellectual conversations rather than what were considered normal female activities such as playing cards or knitting.

“This play is probably one of the most beautiful plays I’ve ever read,” director Brittany McDaniel said. “It takes place in the 1890s at Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and it’s all about the women’s right to graduate from Cambridge during that time period. They were allowed to attend, but they were not allowed to get a degree or walk in the ceremony.”

The play is about that fight, McDaniel said, “but also, they’re teenagers who fall in love, who are struggling to find out who they are, and fight with their parents and disagree with their teachers and just kind of live life. I picked this play because I knew I was going to have some super strong senior girls and some senior boys as well, and I wanted to do a show that would let them show the world how awesome they are.”

McDaniel wanted the students to have an opportunity to show they are more than just teenagers.

The students have learned a plethora of acting skills through rehearsals, McDaniel said.

“We’ve done a lot with stage combat, with intimacy on stage, like when is it OK to hold hands and when is it OK to hug,” McDaniel said, “and what are you comfortable with and what am I comfortable with.”

The girls wear corsets and the boys wear suits, and all speak with a British accent, which has been a learning experience for the cast, McDaniel said.

“They are just all so perfect in their roles and it’s like magic on stage when they’re up there,” McDaniel said. “It’s a maturity level and this is our second show together. They know how I work and what the expectations are, and so they have risen to that occasion because I set exceptionally high standards.”

She said the students have thrived in the experience.

Dana Sorenson, a senior, plays Tess in the production, and the role has challenged her.

“Tess is kind of one of the main girls who is going around Cambridge trying to get the girls the right to graduate,” Sorenson said.

Throughout the play, others are telling Tess what she can and can’t do.

“Having all of these people tell you that you can’t and that she shouldn’t be here and that she should go and try to be ‘normal,’” Sorenson said. “It has been very interesting to get into her mindset of how she would feel.”

Sorenson said the challenges were handled differently in the late 1800s than how they would be handled today, but the role has given her some insight to her own life.

“I think by playing a character that speaks her mind so often, I’ve gotten to see how I can portray my opinion where I’m at, in my school,” Sorenson said. “I can be less afraid to share what I’m thinking because I’ve been playing a character who knows what she thinks and how she feels. It makes it easier for me to be able to express myself. “

Sorenson has performed in numerous productions at the North Platte Community Playhouse as well as high school productions.

Levi Luenenborg, a junior, plays the role of Ralph Mayhew, an undergraduate student at the college.

“My favorite thing about the play is the message,” Luenenborg said about the women seeking opportunity to earn a degree.

Luenenborg said the British accent wasn’t difficult to learn.

“It’s more where you place your vowels, which is more in the center of your mouth,” Luenenborg said, “whereas my regular voice is in the back of my throat. It’s also very open and full sounding.”

Luenenborg has been involved in theater in school and at the Playhouse.

“I did 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and played the part of Charlie,” Luenenborg said. “In 'The Wizard of Oz' I was a Munchkin and I was also the only private in the army of generals.”

Luenenborg said he has learned a lot from the various characters he has performed.

“The character I’m playing now is super close to me,” Luenenborg said. “The only thing that’s different, he has a little bit more confidence than I do most of the time. It’s more about how to posture myself, how to hold myself regularly, how to improve that.”

'Blue Stockings' cast list The Girton Girls: Carolyn, El Gaedke; Celia, Paxton Robertson; Maeve, Reyna Wiezorek; Tess, Dana Sorenson The Girton Teachers and Caretakers: Mrs. Welsh, Breanna Lundgreen; Miss Blake, Jenna Hood; Minnie, Katelyn Wollens; Miss Bott, Olivia Stacy; Librarian, Keira Smyth Women Around Cambridge: Mrs. Lindley, Monica Lane; Woman at Table, Meara Roberts; Waitress, Haylee Nolda The Cambridge Boys: Ralph, Levi Luenenborg; Lloyd, Cyrus Frazier; Holmes, Matthew McNeel; Edwards, Phinehas Wiezorek; Will, Joseph Roeder The Cambridge Teachers: Dr. Maudsley, Alex Schimek; Mr. Banks, Joshua San Miguel; Collins, Alex Schimek; Anderson, Braxtton Songster; Radleigh, Matthew McNeel Friends and Family: Billy, Braxtton Songster; Husband, Addison Vieyra; Mr. Peck, Addison Vieyra Director: Brittany McDaniel Crew: Sierra Cain; Evelyn Kittle; Lyndsay James; Tony Dekleva; Annika Koif; Lauren Engler; Sawyer Magnuson; Tuesday Allen; Kaylee Lundgreen; Xaivria Lemmer; Aurora Atchison; Isabella Mitchell; Lily Schroeder; Annabel Hirche; Pluto Axthelm; Celia Labbe; Tony Dekleva; Mackenzie Bruns; Emma Mashek