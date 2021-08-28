 Skip to main content
Blueprint Nebraska leader, state senator, to present two tax plans at MPCC Sept. 8
The Platte Institute will host a town hall event on Nebraska tax reform featuring Blueprint Nebraska President Jim Smith, who is also the chief strategy officer at the Platte Institute, and Nebraska state Sen. Steve Erdman.

The free town hall is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the McDonald-Belton Theater at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. Free registration is available at this link, which can be reached at PlatteInstitute.org/events. An event flyer is attached.

Smith and Erdman will present two different plans for overhauling Nebraska’s tax system and then take questions from the audience. Smith will introduce the Blueprint Nebraska tax modernization plan and Erdman will present the EPIC Consumption Tax.

For more information on this event, please contact Adam Weinberg at 402-500-0209 or aweinberg@platteinstitute.org.

