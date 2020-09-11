After nearly tripling between 2018-19 and 2019-20, next year’s North Platte Airport Authority budget would fall by more than half if its board approves it Monday evening.
It also calls for less support next year from property taxpayers, a byproduct of Congress’ spring decision to pay the entire cost of 2020 U.S. airport improvement projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All that illustrates Washington’s decisive influence on local airport spending through the projects it approves and funds, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said.
“Every other line-item we have does not have a drastic change” from the budget for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, he said.
The airport board Monday will hold a public hearing before voting on the $4.03 million budget during their 5:30 p.m. meeting in the Lee Bird Field conference room.
Projected spending would fall 56.6% from the expiring fiscal year’s $9.28 million budget, which leapt 182.1% from its 2018-19 approved spending of $3.29 million.
But the Airport Authority’s property tax request will decline by 4.1% to $1.11 million, with its tax rate falling 5% to 6.87 cents per $100 of taxable value.
Both already have been put in place by the City Council, which agreed to them Sept. 3 while adopting the city’s 2020-21 budget.
State law requires city and airport taxes to be levied together under a rate lid of 50 cents per $100, not counting bond repayments.
Seafeldt said the airport’s one-year spending blip largely was due to the recently completed $5 million resurfacing and lighting upgrade of the taxiway for Lee Bird Field’s 8,000-foot-long jet runway.
The federal Airport Improvement Program covered its typical 90% of that project’s cost, he said. The airport’s 10% local share was covered by $500,000 of bonds, which will be repaid by property taxes but don’t count against state tax lids.
But Seafeldt said local taxpayers will get a break from contributing to the 2020-21 budget’s federally aided projects, each of which will cost a small fraction of the taxiway project’s final bill.
That’s because Congress provided extra money in the CARES Act, passed in March, to cover airports’ 10% local shares for approved 2020 AIP projects.
The federal government will foot the entire $512,000 bill to buy a third snow-removal “broom truck” and the $450,000 cost of a new long-range airport master plan.
“The leadership that was able to get the CARES Act (passed) was massively important for airports across the country,” Seafeldt said.
Passengers’ COVID-19 health concerns have continued to depress commercial airline business, which in turn affects airports’ own income.
July and August boardings for SkyWest Airlines’ round trips to Denver were at only 35-40% of their 2019 levels, Seafeldt said.
He encouraged local passengers, who kept SkyWest’s planes mostly full before the coronavirus crisis, to have confidence in health measures taken by United Airlines and other carriers.
They’re “doing their part with COVID-19 precautions, so I’d feel comfortable traveling,” Seafeldt said.
Besides the extra federal aid, he said, next year’s budget will have “significantly reduced interest payments” after the Airport Authority refinanced bonds still outstanding for its shares of past AIP projects.
