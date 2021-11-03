Boats, boat trailers can't stay on North Platte streets

North Platte residents are reminded that all boats and boat trailers must be removed from streets from November through March.
City ordinance states that during those months, “it shall be unlawful for any person owning or being in custody or control of the boat or trailer to park or leave standing on the streets of the city any boat, boat trailer, pontoon or pontoon trailer, except for the purposes of loading and unloading, and then only for the length of time necessary to load or unload the boat or trailer.”
