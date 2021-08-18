Both sides bring opinions to debate over North Platte horse race track and casino

Over two hours Tuesday night, bright predictions about North Platte’s future with a horse track and casino clashed with warnings about the hidden costs people vulnerable to addiction might pay.
In the end, it was left to Mayor Brandon Kelliher to decide whether a Hastings-based group should receive a conditional use permit to put a racing-gaming complex on prime land between Interstate 80’s two exits.
“I believe we were all given free will for a reason” to make good or bad choices, Kelliher said before breaking a 4-4 City Council tie in favor of North Platte Exposition and Racing Inc.’s permit.
“I’m also a great believer in personal responsibility” for consequences, he added. “So I’m going to vote in favor.”
Tuesday’s debate featured pointed skepticism from many public-hearing speakers — not all of it about casinos — and exhaustive questioning of project leaders by Kelliher and council members.
When the vote came, it revealed an even split not only among the eight council members but also among the four wards they represent.
Ward 1 members Jim Nisley and Donna Tryon, who represent North Platte’s east and south sides, voted against the permit. So did Ed Rieker and Mark Woods, neighbors who represent north-side Ward 4.
“I’m not opposed to horse racing,” Rieker said. “But I am opposed to the casino. Those two are very inextricably linked. ...
“My concern is: Are we going to be putting another opportunity in front of our public people to indulge themselves in something that could be detrimental to them and their families?”
Voting in favor were Ty Lucas and Pete Volz, the council members from southwest Ward 2, and Brad Garrick and Jim Carman, who represent west-side Ward 3. Kelliher, the mayor, lives in Ward 2.
Majorities of Nebraskans and Lincoln County residents favored the trio of voter initiatives last November allowing “racinos” at licensed horse tracks, Lucas said.
“I just don’t feel it’s the purpose of the City Council to make a sociological or socioeconomic determination on this, because I feel like the voters of Nebraska made that decision less than a year ago.”
Even so, Tuesday’s ruling won’t decide whether a five-eighths-mile oval track and 32,000-square-foot casino rises between I-80 and East Walker Road.
That decision falls to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, which faces applications to double the state’s current six horse tracks — all envisioning casinos — and add “racinos” at every existing track.
Hastings quarter horse owner and racetrack operator Brian Becker, president of North Platte Exposition and Racing, wants to build a similar racing-gaming complex in Gering and add a casino at his FairPlay Park operation at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
A third western Nebraska proposal has surfaced since his group’s July 27 Planning Commission public hearing. Canterbury Park, a horsetrack-casino operation in a Minneapolis suburb, wants to build one along I-80 near Kimball.
None of those proposals will be on the Racing and Gaming Commission’s Sept. 21 agenda, Executive Director Tom Sage said.
The Becker group painted a picture Tuesday of North Platte as a multistate entertainment hub if its plans go through.
» Board member Brian Jorde, an Omaha lawyer, said organizers expect 1.7 million people — one-third of them from other states — would visit the track and casino each year once it’s fully operational.
» The complex would employ 200 to 275 people at that point, adding a new $5 million payroll to North Platte, he said.
» The city and Lincoln County would each receive $1.4 million a year by then from their cuts of state gaming taxes, as directed by the voter initiatives.
» The complex would pay property taxes, Jorde added, as well as city sales taxes on the operation’s non-gambling aspects. The voter initiatives forbid sales taxes on gaming proceeds themselves.
A modest restaurant, bar and gift shop are planned on-site, Jorde said, but the track and casino would steer racegoers and gamblers to other North Platte restaurants and hotels.
» The operation would generate $8 million a year for Nebraska’s Property Tax Credit Fund, which offers direct discounts on property owners’ tax bills.
Gambling revenues also would generate $285,000 a year for the state’s Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, another requirement of the initiatives, Jorde said.
“We’re excited to be your partners in this great community and help generate revenues to help everyone, whether they’re involved in horse racing or not,” he said.
City officials also heard for the first time from Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma firm that would work with the Beckers in developing the horse track and casino.
Sean Boyd, an official with the Ada, Oklahoma-based company, said it did the analysis cited by Jorde of the traffic, revenue and tax income likely from the project.
He said North Platte can expect to see outdoor concerts at the track, plus other entertainment options when horse racing isn’t in season.
If North Platte acts first to get a western Nebraska track, he said, “you’ll have the competitive advantage and be able to draw the revenues that we’ve proposed here.”
Boyd added that “we intend to race roughly 50% of our (racing) days in North Platte,” with the other half split between the Hastings track and proposed Gering track.
Becker had told the Planning Commission he plans to gradually expand meet lengths at each of the three tracks to 30 racing days.
Some speakers repeated concerns voiced at the July 27 hearing that the 70-plus-acre site is too close to I-80 to avoid spooking running horses from nearby traffic noise.
“I believe a racetrack and casino would be great for North Platte,” said Gina Kuenning, 201 S. Maloney Drive. “I just don’t believe this is the one we want.”
Jeff Rosenthal, who has owned, trained and raced thoroughbreds at Grand Island’s Fonner Park, says North Platte’s track would be too small to attract them even if the state allowed thoroughbred racing there.
“Thoroughbreds are less likely to come to a five-eighths-mile track like this one,” said Rosenthal, 1211 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. “If you want good-quality thoroughbred racing, it won’t be here.”
The Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association knows of no Nebraska-bred quarter horses certified for racing, Rosenthal added. State law requires each licensed Nebraska track to run at least one race a day limited to Nebraska-bred horses.
Ed Ziemba of Hastings, registrar of the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association, sharply disagreed.
The American Quarter Horse Association has 79,428 registered horses and 13,569 owners in Nebraska alone, he said. Many have recognized racing ancestries, and more foals are being bred since voters authorized racinos at horse tracks, he added.
“There’s a strategic plan in place to make this a very attractive and profitable venture for everyone involved,” Ziemba said.
The Beckers have pledged 10% of the North Platte racino’s earnings for race purses and breed awards, he said.
Brian Becker agreed, adding that he’s spent $4 million of his own money over two decades to preserve Nebraska quarter horse racing with his one-day meet at Hastings.
But it can’t grow without help from casino income, he said.
“We kept it running because if we wouldn’t have, the quarter horse breed would be gone (in Nebraska racing) because none of the thoroughbred tracks wanted them,” Becker said.
“It’s no secret (our racing) was all an insurance policy for (getting) the gaming. But I want to bring that quarter horse breed up. And the only way you can bring it up is purse money.”
Once council members closed the public hearing, Rieker moved to deny the conditional use permit.
After Woods seconded the motion, Tryon said she, too, would vote against the project.
“The way I’m seeing it is this plan is to get the foot in the door,” she said. “We’re going to have this little tiny racetrack — not even a mile — just to get a casino in here.”
But Nisley, the council president, asked Rieker and Woods to withdraw their denial motion. It’s less confusing to vote up or down on an approval motion, he said.
“I’m not going to say I’m going to vote in favor of the affirmative motion,” Nisley said. But “that way, they know whether we’re in favor of it or we’re against it.”
Rieker and Woods agreed. Lucas then moved to approve the permit, with Volz seconding.
When the vote came, Nisley’s name lingered on the voting screen as the last member who hadn’t decided. He finally voted “no,” throwing the decision to Kelliher.