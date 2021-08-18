Both sides bring opinions to debate over North Platte horse race track and casino

Ed Ziemba of Hastings, registrar of the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association, sharply disagreed.

The American Quarter Horse Association has 79,428 registered horses and 13,569 owners in Nebraska alone, he said. Many have recognized racing ancestries, and more foals are being bred since voters authorized racinos at horse tracks, he added.

“There’s a strategic plan in place to make this a very attractive and profitable venture for everyone involved,” Ziemba said.

The Beckers have pledged 10% of the North Platte racino’s earnings for race purses and breed awards, he said.

Brian Becker agreed, adding that he’s spent $4 million of his own money over two decades to preserve Nebraska quarter horse racing with his one-day meet at Hastings.

But it can’t grow without help from casino income, he said.

“We kept it running because if we wouldn’t have, the quarter horse breed would be gone (in Nebraska racing) because none of the thoroughbred tracks wanted them,” Becker said.

“It’s no secret (our racing) was all an insurance policy for (getting) the gaming. But I want to bring that quarter horse breed up. And the only way you can bring it up is purse money.”