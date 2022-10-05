Bovee Fire in Nebraska National Forest stands at 18,032 acres

Cool, moist weather Tuesday allowed firefighters to make additional progress completing containment lines at the Bovee Fire near Halsey, said Dan Dallas, incident commander with the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1.

“The fire stands at 18,932 and is 56% contained,” Dallas said in a press release Wednesday morning. “Over the next few days, work will gradually shift from fireline construction to line reinforcement, mop-up, patrol and hazard mitigation.”

Structure protection forces will remain in place to complete damage assessments and finish hazard mitigation around structures within the fire area. The night shift will continue patrolling to ensure structures and fire lines are secure.

Dallas said the western side of the fire — Division A, south of Nebraska Highway 2 — is mainly on National Forest lands. Fireline construction was essentially completed in this area Tuesday.

Wednesday, crews began widening and strengthening these lines to be sure the fire cannot breach them. Some crew members will begin removing hazards along roads and trails by felling burned trees and removing downed trees from access corridors.

A few remaining hot spots nearest to Highway 2 and along State Spur 86B will be cooled down and mopped up.

The eastern side of the fire, Division Z, south of Highway 2, is also primarily on National Forest lands, Dallas said. “Crews are continuing to make progress on completing direct fireline construction in this area," he wrote. "This will likely take one to two more shifts to complete.”

Once completed, the lines will be strengthened and hazard mitigation will occur similarly as in Division A.

Division L of the fire is north of Highway 2 on mostly private land with grassy fuels. Fire line is substantially completed in this division. Engines and firefighters on UTVs will continue to patrol the fire perimeter to make sure the fire’s edge remains secure.

Additional firefighters will work on the few remaining hot spots in shelterbelt areas on the north end of the division.

Increasing clouds are expected Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. Fuels remain damp and minimal fire behavior or spread is expected over the next few days.

All evacuations on the Bovee Fire have been lifted.

Dallas said Highway 2 is open, “but please use caution as there is heavy fire traffic in and around the fire area.”

An area closure encompassing the entire Bessey Ranger District is in place on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. Fire restrictions are also in place on various parts of the forests and grasslands.

For additional information on both, visit the website at fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices

Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones.

“If you fly, we can’t,” Dallas said.

For more information, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.