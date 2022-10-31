Bovee Fire 'just wouldn't' quit; neither did fire crews

Numbers show the impact of the Bovee Fire earlier this month.

The blaze, which was reported at 1:38 p.m. CDT Oct. 2 just southwest of Halsey, burned 18,930 acres, about 70% of which was private land. It also destroyed 5,130 Nebraska National Forest acres. That came after the 201 East Fire, which happened in May in an area just south of the Bovee blaze, burned 4,120 acres of forest land.

The property loss, which included almost all the structures at the Nebraska State 4-H Campground as well as the Scott Lookout Tower, doesn’t tell the entire story, however.

There are other numbers to consider from the inferno, which was ruled accidental and was started by an all-terrain vehicle that caught fire.

Mike Moody, the 59-year-old assistant chief of the Purdum Fire Department, died after suffering a medical emergency while he was aiding firefighting efforts on the day the blaze broke out. He was one of more than 220 members of fire departments, law enforcement and first responder agencies that responded to the fire during the first week of October.

During a community meeting Oct. 6, Julie Bain — district ranger for the Bessey District of the Nebraska National Forest — told the story of one of those individuals who rescued a group on the ATV trail.

“When he told me ‘Oh, I got some people out.’ he didn’t tell me he also had to sit and hunker down and wait for the fire to burn around them with extra people in his rig,” Bain said. “I had to hear that from a law enforcement officer, not (the individual) bragging about it."

Tedd Teahon, a fire management officer for the Bessey District, spoke at the same meeting. Over about 20 minutes, he gave a timeline of the fire and the decisions made as the fire jumped fuel breaks and roadways and ultimately led to the evacuation of the village of Halsey.

Teahon covered the crews' efforts to fight the blaze, which he said "got into the (tree) crowns and stayed in the crowns."

"You would think by 4 or 5 o'clock in the morning, the fire behavior would quit. It just wouldn't," Teahon said of the first night.

As he spoke about the 4-H campground, his voice started to crack with emotion as he talked about the Eppey Lodge and the moment the back windows of the structure blew out and smoke started to billow out of the front.

"I've heard rumors that we just let (the building) burn. That is not the case," Teahon said.

Bain said she spent time in the lookout tower with Teahon during the first night of the 201 East Fire and was left with admiration.

"With all the things he has going on (in the situation), you would not believe how competent this person is and all the things he can get done," Bain said. "It is truly amazing — two phones, a radio and people coming up into tower. It's incredible the things he thinks about and goes through to keep people safe as he directs traffic."

Her respect wasn't limited to him, however.

"I can't speak enough about the quality of (the fire crews)," Bain said. "They are extremely hard-working and humble. They are wonderful people."