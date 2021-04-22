Brady appoints nuisance officer

In an effort to clean up nuisance areas in Brady, the Village Board has appointed West Central Nebraska Development District as the designated nuisance officer. Near the end of April, WCNDD will be conducting individual assessments in the community to identify properties that may be in violation with the nuisance ordinance.

Items that will be reviewed include, but are not limited to, unlicensed vehicles (including trailers), auto parts, household appliances, dead trees, trash and discarded goods. Those properties that require cleanup will be notified by a certified courtesy letter encouraging owners and tenants to clear items from the property.

A copy of the village’s nuisance ordinance may be picked up at the Village Office.