Brady Days welcomes home alumni, community with festival

Sunday will also feature an “Amazing Duck Race.” People participate by purchasing a little floaty duck and throwing them in the river at the same time. Whoever has the duck that gets to the finish line down the river first wins.

“It’s a 50/50 win,” Axthelm said. “It’s a fundraiser for the Community Center improvement.”

Friday features afternoon events including a dodgeball tournament, ice cream social, family movie night and fireworks.

Saturday, the celebration goes all day, with a show-and-shine car show, the parade, a “dino dig,” Brady Volunteer Fire Department barbecue, a human tractor pull, and the street dance to finish out the night.

Sunday will start with a worship service and brunch at the Community Center, which will lead into the rest of the day’s events: antique tractor and pickup pull, a cornhole contest, the softball tournament and the duck race.

A full schedule can be found here.

No matter where you go on any day, everything is nearby, so a short walk can get someone to the next event they would like to partake in.