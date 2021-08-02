Brady Days welcomes home alumni, community with festival

Brady is welcoming back its annual festival along with many alumni Friday through Sunday with the simple theme of “Welcome Back.”
“We’re playing off of two things,” Village Clerk Sharon Axthelm said of the Brady Days theme. “It’s a reunion year and then we’re also playing off the fact that we’re coming out of COVID.”
The reunion portion of the festival will include the old Eagle mascot as well as the new one, and it will feature a few former high school classes.
The classes that will be honored this year are 1960-62, 1970-72, 1980-82, and 1990-92. Sunday’s events will center on the alumni with a school open house from 9:30 a.m. until the alumni dinner at noon.
The popular events of Brady Days like the turtle race and the parade are returning. Other events include mud volleyball and 3-on-3 basketball, both on Saturday, and softball tournaments Sunday.
“It’s a lot of things that people have kind of counted on in the past, but there are quite a few new things as well,” Axthelm said.
Some of these new events include Adam White Magic, a magic and comedy act Friday night; a T-Rex inflatable and a water slide inflatable at the park; Saturday night’s street dance with Whiskey Bent; and an antique tractor and pickup pull.
Sunday will also feature an “Amazing Duck Race.” People participate by purchasing a little floaty duck and throwing them in the river at the same time. Whoever has the duck that gets to the finish line down the river first wins.
“It’s a 50/50 win,” Axthelm said. “It’s a fundraiser for the Community Center improvement.”
Friday features afternoon events including a dodgeball tournament, ice cream social, family movie night and fireworks.
Saturday, the celebration goes all day, with a show-and-shine car show, the parade, a “dino dig,” Brady Volunteer Fire Department barbecue, a human tractor pull, and the street dance to finish out the night.
Sunday will start with a worship service and brunch at the Community Center, which will lead into the rest of the day’s events: antique tractor and pickup pull, a cornhole contest, the softball tournament and the duck race.
A full schedule can be found here.
No matter where you go on any day, everything is nearby, so a short walk can get someone to the next event they would like to partake in.
“After not being together for a while, it’s been nice for everybody to just reconnect,” Axthelm said. “I think that it’s (Brady Days) something really special that we have here and I’m excited to get to celebrate it again this year.”
Axthelm reminisced on the first time she experienced Brady Days, enjoying the “sweet little festival” where you could just walk around, enjoy the festivities and watch as everybody was doing something.
“I still feel that way about Brady Days,” she said. “It’s just this really sweet celebration and it’s pretty hometown.”