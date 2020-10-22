 Skip to main content
Brady Public Schools to implement a temporary mask mandate
Brady Public Schools to implement a temporary mask mandate

Local COVID-19 news

Brady Public Schools students will be required to wear masks starting Oct. 23, the district announced Thursday evening on Twitter.

“Based on info from West Central Health Department on the likelihood of asymptomatic COVID spread in our school, we will be implementing a temporary mask mandate,” the tweet stated.

Students will be required to wear masks on the bus as well.

