Brady Public Schools to implement a temporary mask mandate

Brady Public Schools students will be required to wear masks starting Oct. 23, the district announced Thursday evening on Twitter.
“Based on info from West Central Health Department on the likelihood of asymptomatic COVID spread in our school, we will be implementing a temporary mask mandate,” the tweet stated.
Based on info from West Central Health Department on the likelihood of asymptomatic COVID spread in our school, we will be implementing a temporary mask mandate starting Friday, October 23rd. All students will be required to wear masks during the school days including on the bus.— Brady Public Schools (@BradySchools) October 22, 2020
Students will be required to wear masks on the bus as well.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.