Brady, Wallace village boards scramble to fill seats

Legislative Bill 411, enacted in 2019, changed the way village boards can fill empty seats.
The law effectively says that only people who file as official write-in candidates can fill uncovered village or school board seats in that manner. Both Wallace and Brady came up against the law and now are scrambling to fill their empty seats.
Wallace has two vacancies and Brady has three.
Wallace board Chairman Charlie Andrews said he was unaware of the new law until after the election.
“In the beginning, we had three vacancies,” Andrews said. “One of the incumbents (Gary Hager) registered and he was elected, so that leaves us with two.”
The non-registered write-in candidate was current board member Linda Gier. She said she is ready to move off the board, but told Andrews she put her name forward so the board wouldn’t be left without someone to fill the seat.
The village board met Tuesday and determined that besides Gier, two other people are interested in the two vacancies.
“Because of the process we have to go through, we will be posting signs Thursday notifying the village of the two vacancies on the board,” Andrews said.
The announcements are required to remain public for two weeks.
Depending on how many names are submitted, the board will hold a special meeting to determine who will be appointed, Andrews said. They will be sworn in at the December meeting.
In Brady, Chairman Arlee Gentry said the process has already started to fill the three open seats.
“Since we didn’t get anybody to run, we’re going to put it out to the public,” said Gentry, who is in his second term on the village board. “If there’s any interest, we’ll interview those people, and if we feel like that is something they want to do, we will appoint the positions as needed.”
Gentry said the current board members have been talking to people in the community and have heard some interest in filling the vacancies.
“We just need to find somebody that’s willing to do it and has the interest of the community in mind,” Gentry said.
Two of the three board members who are leaving said they would be willing to stay on until replacements are found.
Gentry said if no one is found for the vacancies by December, the board will appoint the two outgoing members to another four-year term and then replace them at a time when new members are willing to start.
