Brady, Wallace village boards scramble to fill seats

Depending on how many names are submitted, the board will hold a special meeting to determine who will be appointed, Andrews said. They will be sworn in at the December meeting.

In Brady, Chairman Arlee Gentry said the process has already started to fill the three open seats.

“Since we didn’t get anybody to run, we’re going to put it out to the public,” said Gentry, who is in his second term on the village board. “If there’s any interest, we’ll interview those people, and if we feel like that is something they want to do, we will appoint the positions as needed.”

Gentry said the current board members have been talking to people in the community and have heard some interest in filling the vacancies.

“We just need to find somebody that’s willing to do it and has the interest of the community in mind,” Gentry said.

Two of the three board members who are leaving said they would be willing to stay on until replacements are found.

Gentry said if no one is found for the vacancies by December, the board will appoint the two outgoing members to another four-year term and then replace them at a time when new members are willing to start.

