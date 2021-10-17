Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Fighting for herself after cancer diagnosis

So she turned to Facebook to process her own thoughts and feelings, and to share her journey with the world.

“For me, it was therapeutic for me to talk about it on Facebook. I think there’s some therapy in not having to hold it to yourself, of asking for help and asking for what you need,” Parker said. “... Having those open, honest conversations with people that you trust — it doesn’t need to be publicly — will help you get through this.”

Taking time off work is common advice for those going through cancer treatment. Parker, who is the executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, knew that wasn’t the best way for her to deal with it.

“I was so worried I was going to have to quit my job. And one of the things I said to my oncologist was, ‘I want to work through this. I don’t want to sit at home, because that is when depression will set in, especially during COVID.’”

Parker’s oncologist worked with her to ensure that she could stay at the Golden Spike Tower, and a 24-hour hotline ensured that she had help with any harsh side effects from the treatments.