Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Fighting for herself after cancer diagnosis

A year ago on Oct. 6, Kirsten Parker’s doctor told her that she had breast cancer.
It was like a punch in the gut, the North Platte woman explained, even though she had known since an ultrasound on Sept. 13, 2020.
That procedure was to check an abnormal spot on her mammogram.
Parker had lain on a bed in the imaging room, watching the screen as the ultrasound tech moved the wand around on her chest.
“What are we looking for?” Parker remembers asking.
“Well, we’re looking for blood flow,” the tech had responded.
“So, what’s all that blue and red?”
“That’s blood flow.”
“That’s what we don’t want, right?”
At that moment, Parker said, she knew she had breast cancer. So when her doctor called, it wasn’t unexpected, but it was still staggering.
“It still felt like a punch in the gut,” she said. “Even though I knew, just hearing the words ‘You have cancer’ just takes your breath away. It doesn’t matter how you hear it, it just knocks you out.”
***
Parker’s persistence saved her life.
Late in the spring of 2020, she had noticed that something was off — she “just wasn’t feeling right” and had persistent tightness on the left side of her chest, as well as intermittent hot flashes. But with the still-new COVID-19 pandemic taxing the health care system, she hesitated to go to the doctor. It wasn’t until early fall in 2020 that she decided she should, as the tightness had continued and the hot flashes had ramped up.
Her doctor’s initial diagnosis was anxiety.
“I was like, ‘I don’t feel stressed. I don’t feel worried. Yeah, the world is falling down around me,” Parker said. “‘I understand there’s all this work stress going on, but I worked through it. I don’t feel stressed.’”
They checked her heart and ran tests on her blood for lupus.
“Everything came back just fine.”
But she didn’t feel fine, so she kept going back.
On a whim, Parker decided to schedule her annual mammogram when she was having more tests done at Great Plains Health’s imaging center.
That mammogram revealed a spot that turned out to be a particularly aggressive kind of breast cancer known as triple negative.
“Without the routine mammogram, we never would have found it,” Parker said.
Parker has a family history of breast cancer, and since turning 40, she has had yearly mammograms. Her previous mammogram was when she was 41 in 2019. By her mammogram in 2020, the cancer had grown to almost 6 millimeters — slightly bigger than an eraser on the end of a pencil.
Triple negative isn’t responsive to hormone treatments, so Parker had to start with chemotherapy. After finishing that regimen, doctors found a millimeter of cancer remained in her breast, when it should have been completely gone. It turned out that Parker had a second type of cancer as well, this one HER2 positive. Her oncologist said this happens in 2% of people.
What would have been a six-month treatment has now stretched into a year.
Throughout it, Parker has kept advocating for herself, and she encourages others to do the same.
“Until you get over that guilt” of feeling that you’re a burden, Parker said, “you don’t ask for what you need. And you have to. To get through this, you have to get over that guilt.”
***
The National Cancer Institute estimates that 1,806,590 Americans were diagnosed with cancer in 2020. But because of the pandemic, Parker might as well have been the only one.
In-person support groups were suspended. The camaraderie and socializing that could have helped buoy her spirits and take her mind off darker things wasn’t possible. Faced with an already isolating condition, Parker felt even more alone.
So she turned to Facebook to process her own thoughts and feelings, and to share her journey with the world.
“For me, it was therapeutic for me to talk about it on Facebook. I think there’s some therapy in not having to hold it to yourself, of asking for help and asking for what you need,” Parker said. “... Having those open, honest conversations with people that you trust — it doesn’t need to be publicly — will help you get through this.”
Taking time off work is common advice for those going through cancer treatment. Parker, who is the executive director of the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center, knew that wasn’t the best way for her to deal with it.
“I was so worried I was going to have to quit my job. And one of the things I said to my oncologist was, ‘I want to work through this. I don’t want to sit at home, because that is when depression will set in, especially during COVID.’”
Parker’s oncologist worked with her to ensure that she could stay at the Golden Spike Tower, and a 24-hour hotline ensured that she had help with any harsh side effects from the treatments.
She anchored her care at the Callahan Cancer Center in North Platte, so that after treatments she could go home and sleep in her own bed, and so that her treatment team was never far away.
***
Even so, because of COVID-19 restrictions, when she reached her lowest point, she was alone in the GPH emergency department in December 2020, with blood clots in 80% of her arm.
“I thought it was a side effect from the Neulasta (a medication), because they said you would get some pains in your arm and some muscle issues. But the muscle issues were not going away — they were getting worse.”
A call to the 24-hour hotline sent her to the emergency room, where she waited by herself in the wee hours of the morning. Parker recalls the ER doctor coming in and telling her about the blood clots in her arm, and saying the implantable port in her chest needed to be removed so she could recover.
The port was the only way that Parker could receive treatment for the triple negative cancer. After the doctor left, Parker said, it was 2½ hours before she saw someone again.
“I’m writing my obituary because she’s telling me my port has to come out, and I know that means I won’t be able to have treatment, and that’s the only thing that will save my life. And you have to process that by yourself.”
The time to sit may have been a blessing in disguise, because it gave Parker the space to step back and ask herself, “What do I need?”
The answer: “For my port to stay.”
Again, Parker’s persistence and self-advocacy served her well.
“Ask for what you need — and at that moment in time, I realized I needed my team to get back together and talk,” she said. Her oncologist and surgeon were contacted, and it was determined that the port could stay in.
“If I would have been anywhere else, that port would have been taken out. But because I have my surgeon here in town and my oncologist here, a second opinion came super-fast.”
***
Now, six months cancer-free, Kirsten Parker sits at her desk at the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center. Her light brown hair, which is growing back, frames her face. Her eyes are clear and light and her smile is bookended by dimples. She is outspoken and full of life. The ordinary passerby would have no clue what she went through in 2020.
Parker still has a year of treatment for the HER2 positive cancer, but she also has a skilled treatment team at her side and advice for those who may be in the same spot she was over a year ago.
“That relationship between you and your doctors is so important; I think that is so key,” Parker said, “If you don’t have a primary doctor that you feel comfortable with having open, honest, embarrassing conversations with, you need a new doctor. Because that saved my life.”
