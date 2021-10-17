Breast Cancer Awareness Month: GPH oncologist talks about how COVID-19 affected regular screenings

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted more than just birthday parties and flights — for many people, it made routine medical checks difficult or impossible.

It’s estimated that 3.9 million fewer people received breast cancer screenings from March to May 2020, according to an April 2021 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s oncology publication.

Great Plains Health oncologist Dr. Demytra Mihailidis said she even saw her patients at Callahan Cancer Center missing mammograms — a population that is diligent about cancer screenings.

“The reasons are multifactorial: Some are ill, some are afraid they’re going to get COVID ... people had to stay home, take care of their kids, so there are a lot of reasons people missed these screenings,” Mihailidis said.

When people miss screenings, their diagnosis is delayed, which can lead to finding things at a more advanced stage that may require more advanced treatment.

In fact, one study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute that modeled the pandemic’s impact on breast cancer mortality estimated that by 2030, there would be an additional 2,487 deaths from breast cancer.