Brenda Fourtner announces candidacy for District 42 unicameral seat

Brenda Fourtner does not classify herself as a politician.
“I’m a mom and a grandma,” the 44-year-old Broken Bow native and North Platte resident said Friday night, “but I got sick and tired of things. I figured if no one else is going to do it, why not me?”
It’s why she will run for the District 42 unicameral seat, a campaign that she announced during a “Restore the Good LIfe” event at Cody Park that also featured Gubernatorial candidate Michael Connely.
Mel McNea, the retiring Great Plains Health chief executive officer, announced his candidacy for the legislative seat in the 2022 election earlier this year, as did Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns.
Fourtner, who is an independent provider who works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, told the crowd of roughly 50 people gathered in the park’s pavilion space she spent last summer, “yelling at my TV, yelling at the internet.”
She said she also went to a Nebraska State Board of Education meeting in Kearney and told the crowd that just by watching the faces of the people on the board felt that, “we were in trouble — a lot of trouble. They are coming for our kids.”
Fourtner has been vocal against the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health standards and took part in a protest against the issue in North Platte earlier this summer.
Fourtner supports dissolving the State Board of Education, a measure that Connely, a former Marine, is in favor of as well.
It is No. 8 on a list of 21 initiatives, or citizen-written laws, that he hopes to get on a ballot for the public to vote on. He hopes to get at least 140,000 signatures across the state in support of the measure.
Fourtner, who has never run for an office before, told the crowd that she did not write a speech in preparation of Friday’s event because she didn’t want to seem fake.
Fourtner said she is, “honest, up-front and wants to be the voice for the people.”
To accomplish that, she would welcome a chance to listen and have a conversation with those individuals.
“I think we need to go back to town hall meetings in every district,” Fourtner said. “I am perfectly happy with going once a month or every two months if we want to have town hall meetings so we can discuss problems going on in that community and the things that (the residents) are concerned with. People need to start standing up, saying there are concerns and doing something about it. Sitting on our rears at home has gotten us here. This is where we are and I don’t like it.”