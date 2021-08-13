Brenda Fourtner announces candidacy for District 42 unicameral seat

Fourtner supports dissolving the State Board of Education, a measure that Connely, a former Marine, is in favor of as well.

It is No. 8 on a list of 21 initiatives, or citizen-written laws, that he hopes to get on a ballot for the public to vote on. He hopes to get at least 140,000 signatures across the state in support of the measure.

Fourtner, who has never run for an office before, told the crowd that she did not write a speech in preparation of Friday’s event because she didn’t want to seem fake.

Fourtner said she is, “honest, up-front and wants to be the voice for the people.”

To accomplish that, she would welcome a chance to listen and have a conversation with those individuals.

“I think we need to go back to town hall meetings in every district,” Fourtner said. “I am perfectly happy with going once a month or every two months if we want to have town hall meetings so we can discuss problems going on in that community and the things that (the residents) are concerned with. People need to start standing up, saying there are concerns and doing something about it. Sitting on our rears at home has gotten us here. This is where we are and I don’t like it.”

