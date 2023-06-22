The popular Nebraskaland Days Taps and Tunes event brought the top brewing companies in the state to the Wild West Arena's pavilion on Thursday.

The crowd grew steadily throughout the evening as they moved from booth to booth tasting Nebraska’s finest brews. David Fudge, executive director, said there were 38 varieties on tap for the evening.

“This is all Nebraska product in here,” Fudge said.

Fudge said the event started a little over a decade ago with a Nebraska wine theme.

“Then the brewing industry got kind of supercharged in Nebraska and we shifted gears a little bit,” Fudge said. “It’s kind of become one of the more popular things we do every year.”

Michael Freitag, owner of Upper Room Brewery in Kearney, participated in his first Taps and Tunes event. The business has been up and running for about 2½ years.

“This evening I’ve got kind of our flagship Kolsch,” Freitag said. “It’s called My Beloved, named after my wife, Amy, which means 'my beloved' in French.”

He also brought the 1420 English Brown Ale and the Swords Into Plowshares Saison.

“We’re a small two-barrel brewery and our beer styles range from Kolsch to brown ale and whatever else I feel like brewing,” Freitag said. “We have a pretty wide range of styles. We have seven beers on tap, plus a hard seltzer.”

Jason Berry, co-owner of Bottle Rocket Brewing Co., has participated in Taps and Tunes for a few years. The Seward brewery opened in 2015.

“We converted a 1940 seed grain mill into a brewery,” Berry said. “We have a large event space in the back and last year we hosted over 160-plus events in our building. So we have a lot of fun and a lot of parties."

The brewing company has a large-scale production building across the alley and they distribute all across the state. Their beers are available at many local North Platte liquor stores.

“We just have fun brewing beer, enjoying people and loving life,” Berry said.

As for the brewery's most popular beer, Berry said, it differs across the state.

“A lot of people in western Nebraska like to hear this, that we’re different than Omaha,” Berry said. “So, what we sell in Omaha or Lincoln is very different than what we sell out here in North Platte.”

He said the Bottle Rocket Blonde, a blonde ale, is very refreshing and one of their top sellers in western Nebraska.

“We also have a popular IPA called Juice Burst, which has a ton of fruit flavor,” Berry said. “Right now our most popular seasonal is the Patriotic Peach, which is a really crisp, clean, American lager.”