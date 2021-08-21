Brigham's set to open Monday in North Platte, announces partnership with Kinkaider

Kinkaider Brewing Co. out of Broken Bow brings its popular craft brew offerings to North Platte at the new Brigham’s Tap Room in Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St.
Brigham’s opens for business on Monday after extensive remodeling to the restaurant facility on the south end of Wild Bill’s. Ginger Ady, marketing and events coordinator, said the business was named after Buffalo Bill Cody’s horse to keep it in line with the historic theme.
“We have an entire week of opening plans scheduled and ready to go,” Ady said. “We’re still kind of putting things together (Friday), but we’ll be ready Monday.”
She said the name Brigham’s is synonymous with the history of Buffalo Bill, and said Kinkaider’s products are going to be a great addition.
“They are a Nebraska brewing company and I would say they are easily one of Nebraska’s favorite local breweries,” Ady said.
The restaurant will offer a variety of hamburgers made with Wagyu beef, which is a high quality beef raised in Nebraska.
“The food is going to be amazing,” Ady said. “We are going to stick mainly to hamburgers, but we’re going to have other food as well.”
She said the hamburgers will feature some unique ideas.
“We have a chef who is absolutely phenomenal, who has really created something awesome,” Ady said. “One of the hamburgers we have, for example, is the Orchard Burger.”
The hamburger is topped with apple and purple cabbage cole slaw and topped with smoked Gouda cheese and bacon.
“We have the Farmhouse with Wagyu beef, thinly sliced ham steak with bacon and a fried egg on top.” Ady said.
She said the appetizers will be unique as well.
“We have something called Corn Ribs,” Ady said. “She’s doing hand-breaded fried ravioli, hand-breaded chicken strips and chicken nuggets for the kids.”
There will be monthly hamburger and appetizer specials and opening week features pork green chili.
“This week, it’s going to be the chef’s pork green chili over French fries with cheese for appetizers,” Ady said, “and then we’re going to do the same thing with a smothered burger as well.”
Brigham’s will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. every day.
“We are still family fun,” Ady said. “We’re a great place for date nights for the parents that want to go out or two people who just want to get together and have a few beers.