Brigham's set to open Monday in North Platte, announces partnership with Kinkaider

“We have a chef who is absolutely phenomenal, who has really created something awesome,” Ady said. “One of the hamburgers we have, for example, is the Orchard Burger.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The hamburger is topped with apple and purple cabbage cole slaw and topped with smoked Gouda cheese and bacon.

“We have the Farmhouse with Wagyu beef, thinly sliced ham steak with bacon and a fried egg on top.” Ady said.

She said the appetizers will be unique as well.

“We have something called Corn Ribs,” Ady said. “She’s doing hand-breaded fried ravioli, hand-breaded chicken strips and chicken nuggets for the kids.”

There will be monthly hamburger and appetizer specials and opening week features pork green chili.

“This week, it’s going to be the chef’s pork green chili over French fries with cheese for appetizers,” Ady said, “and then we’re going to do the same thing with a smothered burger as well.”

Brigham’s will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m. every day.