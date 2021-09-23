Broken Bow physician named Physician of the Year by Nebraska Medical Association

A Broken Bow physician was honored as Physician of the Year during the Nebraska Medical Association’s annual membership meeting Sept. 17, according to a press release.
Dr. David Minnick of Broken Bow was among six members who received awards at the ceremony. Minnick is a family doctor who works at Central Nebraska Medical Clinic, 145 Memorial Drive in Broken Bow.
During the annual meeting, the association also installed retired dermatologist Dr. David Watts of Omaha as president and Dr. Dan Rosenquist of Columbus as president-elect.
In addition, forty-five 50-year practitioners were recognized and $28,000 in scholarships were presented to medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University.