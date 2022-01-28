Broken Bow police officer honored for running into a burning house

It’s not that Broken Bow police Sgt. Shane Fiorelli doesn’t appreciate the honor.

It’s more that he feels he was just doing what he was trained to do.

Fiorelli, who joined the Broken Bow Police Department in 2015, was recently awarded the city’s Act of Heroism Award. He was recognized for running into a structure fire in late November to search for any children inside what turned out to be an empty house.

“I appreciate the honor, but like I’ve said all along, it’s just a typical day for us in law enforcement,” Fiorelli said in a telephone interview. “I didn’t do anything that any of the guys who work under me, or any other law enforcement or firefighter in the state, does. It’s just something typical that we do all the time — not necessarily running into a burning house, but that kind of stuff is typical for us.”

Fiorelli, a 34-year-old Broken Bow native, was doing paperwork in the office Nov. 30 when a call came in reporting a structure fire.

The address was only a few blocks from the police station, so Fiorelli was one of the first responders. A detached garage and a vehicle parked next to it were engulfed in flames.