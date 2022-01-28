 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Bow police officer honored for running into a burning house
Broken Bow police officer honored for running into a burning house

It’s not that Broken Bow police Sgt. Shane Fiorelli doesn’t appreciate the honor.

It’s more that he feels he was just doing what he was trained to do.

Fiorelli, who joined the Broken Bow Police Department in 2015, was recently awarded the city’s Act of Heroism Award. He was recognized for running into a structure fire in late November to search for any children inside what turned out to be an empty house.

“I appreciate the honor, but like I’ve said all along, it’s just a typical day for us in law enforcement,” Fiorelli said in a telephone interview. “I didn’t do anything that any of the guys who work under me, or any other law enforcement or firefighter in the state, does. It’s just something typical that we do all the time — not necessarily running into a burning house, but that kind of stuff is typical for us.”

Fiorelli, a 34-year-old Broken Bow native, was doing paperwork in the office Nov. 30 when a call came in reporting a structure fire.

The address was only a few blocks from the police station, so Fiorelli was one of the first responders. A detached garage and a vehicle parked next to it were engulfed in flames.

Fiorelli went to move a dog chained in the backyard just south of the fire to safety. As he moved to the front of the building, a woman arrived and told him she feared her three kids were still inside the house.

The fire had just spread to the side of the house, blocking one of the doors. The front door was also dead-bolted, so Fiorelli crawled through a window.

He searched the rooms as he called out for anybody inside to respond. Fiorelli did not find or hear anything and returned outside. It was soon discovered that the children had been at another residence on the street and were safe.

He estimates he was only inside about five to 10 minutes.

“I’ve been asked about that a few times. I honestly don’t know,” Fiorelli said. “It feels a lot longer being inside and knowing the home is on fire.”

Fiorelli said he felt the effects of smoke inhalation from being both inside and outside the structure.

“Once I got back outside, I couldn’t catch my breath,” Fiorelli said. “I was coughing enough that EMS decided I needed to go get checked out and get some breathing treatment at the hospital.”

Fiorelli has been drawn to public service since an early age. He has been EMS certified since he was 18 and is a volunteer EMT now. He served with the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department for five years before he began a law enforcement career in 2011.

That experience is why Fiorelli feels his actions at the house fire were nothing out of the ordinary.

“You’ve got to react quickly and hope you made the right decision,” Fiorelli said. “This is one of the professions where you don’t really have time to stand back and contemplate your decisions.”

Broken Bow police officer honored for running into a burning house

Sgt. Shane Fiorelli 

 Courtesy of Broken Bow Police Department
