Broken Bow woman dies in fiery crash

A 58-year-old Broken Bow woman was fatally injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Nebraska Highway 70.

Peggie L. Myers was taken to Jennie Melham Hospital in Broken Bow, where she later died, according to a Custer County Sheriff’s Office release.

The crash was reported at 6:18 p.m. near mile marker 95, approximately seven miles east of Westerville. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

According to the release, Myers was driving west in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2004 Chrysler Concorde. The Impala caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the Concorde, Madison N. Dodson, 23, of Arcadia, was taken to Jennie Melham Hospital and then flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with unknown, serious injuries. She remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, KSNB reported.