Brothers give back to North Platte Catholic Schools

Five of the seven Pieper brothers came together Wednesday morning to help North Platte Catholic Schools by removing trees in front of the endowment office at 601 S. Tabor Ave.

Jay, John, David, Kurt and Mark Pieper also planned to put in weed barrier and rocks after regrading the parkway.

Kent and Adam were unable to make it, “but here in spirit,” John said.

For the last six years, the seven brothers have tried to get together to honor their father, Bernard Pieper, and in the last two years they’ve done that by volunteering their service to North Platte Catholic Schools, Jay said.

“Even though we’re all in different parts of the state, we still feel that we’re part of the St. Pat’s community,” Jay said.

The family’s connection to NPCS started with their mother, Mary (Hahler) Pieper, who graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1946.

After that, all 11 siblings graduated from St. Pat’s — “Some of us barely,” John added, grinning — and grandchildren and great-grandchildren have also attended the school.

In addition, two granddaughters have taught at St. Patrick High School, both as theology instructors.