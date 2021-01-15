Brought to North Platte by pandemic, Latter-day Saints missionaries serve community by helping out

Mormon missionaries, often readily visible by their style of dress — dark suits, white shirts and neckties — frequently make acquaintance with others in the community through conversations in public places, sometimes simply by knocking on doors.

Once again, COVID-19 has had an effect on that.

The trio decided to offer their help to people in the community who need assistance with odd jobs. A small news story in the Telegraph alerted everyone that their free services were available.

“We’ve met some really nice people and have been able to be of help to them,” says Biberston.

Among many of their tasks, they have done raked leaves and cleaned gutters, put up and taken down Christmas lights, helped Habitat for Humanity and insulated a chicken coop.

“In one day we shoveled snow from 23 driveways,” says Purdy.

They’re quick to point out their offer of help isn’t some kind of “bait and switch.”

“If someone has questions, if there’s something they’d like to know about us, we’re glad to share,” says Tanner. He adds they also like to get to know people and about their beliefs.