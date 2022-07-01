Brown's Shoe Fit returns to expanded shop

Brown’s Shoe Fit, a fixture in downtown North Platte since 1996, moved back into its location on the corner of Fifth and Dewey streets this week after an expansion project.
The work added 2,000 square feet to the store.
Tim Johnson
News/sports reporter
Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
